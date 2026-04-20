LIVE UPDATES
Updates: 2026 Alachua County and North Central Florida wildfires
Follow the latest about wildfires across the region based on updates from local emergency management and public safety officials.
No outdoor burn authorizations in five counties
Link Copied
Alachua County schools cancel Monday outdoor activities
Link Copied
105-acre fire in north Gainesville reaches 25% containment
Link Copied
Early Monday morning, the state fire service reported the fire burning north of Northeast 53rd Avenue at 25% contained and spanning 105 acres.
An evacuation order for several nearby neighborhoods was in place late Sunday night but called off by about 10:30 p.m.
View a full gallery below of the efforts crews made to contain the blaze.
1 of 11 — 041926 Main St Fire KM 11.JPG
A man gets out of a tractor plow he drove out of the forest on Northeast 53rd Avenue after making a containment line for the 75-acre fire in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Kaley Mantz/WUFT News
2 of 11 — 041926 Main St Fire KM 02.JPG
Florida Forest Service transport trucks sit on the edge of the forest on Northeast 53rd Avenue while responding to a 75-acre fire in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Kaley Mantz/WUFT News
3 of 11 — 041926 Main St Fire KM 03.JPG
A man walks between two Florida Forest Service transport trucks sitting on the edge of the forest on Northeast 53rd Avenue while responding to a 75-acre fire in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Kaley Mantz/WUFT News
4 of 11 — 041926 Main St Fire KM 04.JPG
A man stands between two Florida Forest Service transport trucks sitting on the edge of the forest on Northeast 53rd Avenue while responding to a 75-acre fire in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Kaley Mantz/WUFT News
5 of 11 — 041926 Main St Fire KM 05.JPG
Corbin Wall steps out of a tractor plow he loaded onto a Florida Forest Service transport trucks after responding to a 75-acre fire in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Kaley Mantz/WUFT News
6 of 11 — 041926 Main St Fire KM 06.JPG
Two Florida Forest Service employees talk between two transport trucks sitting on the edge of the forest on Northeast 53rd Avenue while responding to a 75-acre fire in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Kaley Mantz/WUFT News
7 of 11 — 041926 Main St Fire KM 07.JPG
Corbin Wall walks between Florida Forest Service transport trucks after responding to a 75-acre fire in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Kaley Mantz/WUFT News
8 of 11 — 041926 Main St Fire KM 10.JPG
A Florida Forest Service employee walks away from the tractor plows on the edge of the forest on Northeast 53rd Avenue while responding to a 75-acre fire in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Kaley Mantz/WUFT News
9 of 11 — 041926 Main St Fire KM 09.JPG
Three Florida Forest Service employees talk on the edge of the forest on Northeast 53rd Avenue while responding to a 75-acre fire in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, April 19, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
Kaley Mantz/WUFT News
10 of 11 — 041926 Main St Fire KM 12.JPG
A Florida Forest Service employees wait for orders while smoke rises in the back on the edge of the forest on NE 53rd Ave. while responding to a 75-acre fire in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Kaley Mantz/WUFT News
11 of 11 — 041926 Main St Fire KM 13.JPG
A Florida Forest Service employee waits for a tractor plow to be loaded onto the transport while responding to a 75-acre fire in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Kaley Mantz/WUFT News