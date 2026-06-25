What would you do without social media? UF students weigh in ahead of Social Media Day

June 30th is Social Media Day — and depending on who you are, the phrase "Social Media Day" might have warranted a groan.

It was founded in 2010 by the online news site Mashable to encourage reflection on how social media has affected how we connect with one another.

Most of us spend more time scrolling than we’d like to admit.

So, that got us thinking — if you suddenly got that time back, what would you do with it?

To get a better sense of the topic, we sent out WUFT's Michael Briseño to ask University of Florida students this question:

“If you stopped using social media today, what would you reclaim in your life?”