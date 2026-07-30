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New book sheds light on death row and the process behind it

WUFT | By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published July 30, 2026 at 1:15 PM EDT

Florida is setting a record pace for executions.

Last year, the state accounted for 40% of all executions in the country.

And so far this year, Florida has put more men to death than all other states combined.

But the systems we have in place to keep innocent people off of death row don't always work as intended.

That's the finding of Pamela Colloff. She's a reporter at ProPublica and a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine.

She recently wrote a book -- titled Catch the Devil -- about a jailhouse informant whose testimony put a man on death row, where he sits to this day.

Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with her earlier and asked about her findings.

Colloff will be in Gainesville for an author event at The Lynx Bookstore tonight at 6 pm.
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Heard It On WUFT-FM Florida death penaltydeath penaltyCourtspoliticsgovernment
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina

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