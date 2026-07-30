New book sheds light on death row and the process behind it

Florida is setting a record pace for executions.

Last year, the state accounted for 40% of all executions in the country.

And so far this year, Florida has put more men to death than all other states combined.

But the systems we have in place to keep innocent people off of death row don't always work as intended.

That's the finding of Pamela Colloff. She's a reporter at ProPublica and a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine.

She recently wrote a book -- titled Catch the Devil -- about a jailhouse informant whose testimony put a man on death row, where he sits to this day.

Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with her earlier and asked about her findings.

Colloff will be in Gainesville for an author event at The Lynx Bookstore tonight at 6 pm.