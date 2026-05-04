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100-acre wildfire breaks out east of Micanopy

WUFT | By WUFT News
Published May 4, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
Courtesy of Alachua County
A plume of smoke rises in southeast Alachua County, where crews were working to begin containing a 100-acre wildfire Monday afternoon.

In and around Gainesville, you're likely seeing and smelling more wildfire smoke Monday afternoon.

Alachua County officials say it's coming from a fire just east of Micanopy called the Lochloosa West Fire.

It's at the intersection of County Roads 325 and 346 — just west of Watson Prairie. That fire has spread to about 100 acres.

County Road 325 is now shut down all the way from County Road 346 to Southeast 152nd lane.

They say residents within a 3-mile radius are being notified.

They say multiple forestry units are en route.
Environment
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