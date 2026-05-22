Gainesville mayor reacts after city commission votes to ban roam towing

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward told media Friday that the practice known as "roam towing" is coming to an end in the city.

That's when a tow truck driver immobilizes any vehicle parked in a wrong spot, and it comes after the city commission passed a motion to eliminate both roam towing and immobilization Thursday.

Right now, roam towing is allowed in Gainesville, where tow truck drivers will often "boot" a vehicle — and owners have to pay a steep fine.

Ward said countless complaints have gotten the city to take action.

"I've continued to hear from people who have real honest-to-goodness horror stories about their experiences with both towing and booting," Ward said.

The ordinance means some changes. First, property owners will now decide whether or not a vehicle is towed. Also, there will now be a standard fine of $80 for immobilization, and $160 if the vehicle is taken away.

The commission still has to vote on any final details, and Ward said he hopes it will be within the next month or so.