Lecanto blood donation center uses summer flair to highlight bigger need, drive donations

Deep within the live oak synonymous with Citrus County, you’ll find a rural community seeking an objective larger than itself.

The Lifesouth Community Blood Center at 1241 S. Lecanto Highway, hosted an event Friday titled “Lifesaving Summer.” It allowed people over 16 to donate as many of the four main blood types as the blood center would allow.

The event started at 8:30 a.m. and ran all day.

Lifesouth planned to offer a welcoming, summer environment; they offered an extra incentive to everyone generous enough to donate in the form of free drinks and gifts.

In a phone call with the Lecanto Community Blood center, a representative said the center was in “critical need” of all blood types. On its website, the organization lists O-negative as the blood type most in need. It’s as a universal donor, which means it can treat a wide variety of people.

When walking in, donors found welcoming staff members ready to help. Summertime decorations adorned the ceiling, including a bouquet of summer flowers, meant to set the mood for the event.

Ashlee Nardone was one of the people working at Lifesouth who, immediately upon entering, gave a complete rundown of how donating blood works. She offered a tablet with basic medical questions, with the majority of them just being sure the person being tested doesn’t have HIV.

The event offered a variety of drinks, including Gatorade, apple juice and water — not just to make sure the donor’s blood is flowing, but because staff wanted people to feel comfortable.

Some of the donors sat in comfortable chairs, listening to music. Others enjoyed sitcoms like “Friends.”

Many of the donors were offered a lei and a shirt in recognition of them coming in of their own accord to donate vast amounts of blood.

Staff members like Tara Vinson said Friday’s goal went beyond making sure donors had a comfortable experience.

Vinson explained the importance of these blood drives — not just for the Lecanto community, but to everyone.

“I've had multiple family members who’ve had blood transfusions throughout the years, and without people donating blood, they wouldn’t be here today,” Vinson said. “So I feel it’s very important to everyone in the community and their loved ones to be aware of the importance of blood donation to be able to save lives.”

Vinson spoke passionately about the truth of blood transfusions, and said sooner or later, everyone will need blood.

“A lot of people don’t understand because they haven’t had someone close to them receive a blood transfusion, but I hate to say it, but they will eventually,” Vinson said. “But we have a great community here, we have a lot of people that come out.”

For some of the staff, such as Clarissa Parks, it goes deeper than just the community; it's to know that your work makes an impact on multiple lives, as well as seeing a higher power as a significant driving force.

“It’s knowing that I’m helping someone else save a life,” Parks said.