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DEBRIEF: Miami Herald's Garrett Shanley on UF's presidential search

WUFT | By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published June 25, 2026 at 2:06 PM EDT
The University of Florida announced Monday its search committee chose Stuart Bell as the sole finalist to be the university's 14th president.
Courtesy: University of Florida
The University of Florida announced Monday its search committee chose Stuart Bell as the sole finalist to be the university's 14th president.

It's been a whirlwind week in the search for a new president of the University of Florida.

The only finalist for the position, Dr. Stuart Bell, was appointed interim president after the Florida Board of Governors refused to hold his confirmation hearing.

Earlier today, WUFT's Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with Miami Herald state government reporter Garrett Shanley, who's been following this topic closely.

She began by asking him to walk us through how we got here.
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Education UFUF Board of TrusteesFlorida Board of GovernorseducationHigher educationgovernment
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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