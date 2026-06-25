DEBRIEF: Miami Herald's Garrett Shanley on UF's presidential search

It's been a whirlwind week in the search for a new president of the University of Florida.

The only finalist for the position, Dr. Stuart Bell, was appointed interim president after the Florida Board of Governors refused to hold his confirmation hearing.

Earlier today, WUFT's Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with Miami Herald state government reporter Garrett Shanley, who's been following this topic closely.

She began by asking him to walk us through how we got here.

