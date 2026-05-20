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UF president search: Diving into Stuart Bell's experience

WUFT | By Aileyahu Shanes
Published May 20, 2026 at 3:39 PM EDT
Dr. Stuart Bell was named Monday as the sole finalist to be the University of Florida's 14th president.
Courtesy of University of Florida
Dr. Stuart Bell was named Monday as the sole finalist to be the University of Florida's 14th president.

The University of Florida says it now has a single finalist in its search for a new president.

Stuart Bell is not new to academia. He's the former president of the University of Alabama, where he held that position for 10 years before his departure last summer.

According to a UF press release, his background is in engineering — in 2023, he was named to the State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame — but Bell brings years of leadership in higher education to the table.

He was the provost and a professor at Louisiana State University, and was the dean of the School of Engineering at the University of Kansas.

Rahul Patel, the chair of the presidential search committee said in a news release, "[Bell's] experience at the helm of a flagship university, fundraising abilities, and deep relationships across higher education," made him a top candidate for the job.

During Bell's time at Alabama, the university achieved R1 research status. That's the highest research classification for a higher education institution.

READ MORE: Here's what to expect next as Bell's appointment process continues

In his last commencement speech as University of Alabama president, Bell said serving as president was one of his greatest honors.

 "Like so many who have come before us and those who will come after us, we've tried to serve with steadiness, with care, and with a deep respect for traditions and for the future."

Bell was also heavily involved in college athletics. He served as the president of the Southeastern Conference from 2023 to 2025.

Now the presidential recommendation goes to the UF board of trustees for approval. After that, it will need to be confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors.
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Education UFUF Board of TrusteesFlorida Board of Governors
Aileyahu Shanes
Aileyahu is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Aileyahu Shanes

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