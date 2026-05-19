As music business hits high note, Gen Z is driving a "record" comeback

When Brianna Calvo received her first CD five years ago, a Green Day album from her father, physical media seemed like a lost art.

Now, Calvo, a junior at UF, owns more than 100 vinyl records and CDs. Her latest buy — Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."

“I like to collect them because I get to own physical media, and that’s not something we really have in modern day, you have to pay for everything,” Calvo said. “If you don’t have a subscription or Wi-Fi, you don’t have your music, it’s just kind of sad.”

Kevin Perez/WUFT News One of the vinyl walls inside Hear Again Records. The store sells classic and modern vinyl records of all genres, as well as CDs and DVDs.

Back when most cars had CD players and streaming was still new, physical media was at the center of society. But Calvo's collection represents Gen Z’s increasing interest in physical media like vinyl records and CDs.

In 2026, the music landscape is mostly digital. Streaming through apps like Apple Music and Spotify represents 82% of music revenue in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America’s latest annual report .

Vinyl sales in the U.S. hit $1 billion in 2025, nearly a 10% increase from 2024, according to the Recording Industry Association. A large percentage of the sales also come from Gen Z. According to Futuresource Consulting’s Audio Tech Lifestyles report, nearly 60% of Gen Z buys vinyl.

While the vinyl resurgence began in the 2000s, modern artists like Taylor Swift are taking hold of Gen Z. Her latest album, “Life of a Showgirl,” has eight variants and was the highest-selling LP of 2025, according to Forbes. Swift’s “The Tortured Poet’s Department” also led the way in 2024.

“I'm glad that the industry is putting stuff out that appeals to them [Gen Z] and making them an active part of a record buying community,” said Andrew Schear, owner of Hear Again Records in Gainesville. “It’s something that shouldn't necessarily be lost on anyone just because of their age.”

Kevin Perez/WUFT News An inside view of Hear Again Records. The Record store is located at 201 SE 1st St.

Hear Again Records opened in 1994 and is the longest-operating independent record store in Gainesville. The store has an inventory of both classic and modern vinyl records, as well as a CD and DVD collection of its own.

Schear said he has seen an increase in younger customers coming into his store. It might have started as an effort to seek a vintage feel, but Gen Z consumers are now seeking a more authentic experience, Schear added.

“Now it’s been going on for long enough that I think kids are waking up and getting the right equipment and upgrading to something that’s actually going to give them the experience that they’re looking for when they’re paying for a record,” Schear said.

It’s not only vinyl records seeing a resurgence. CDs and DVDs are also making a comeback.

In 2021, CD sales rose in the United States for the first time in nearly two decades, according to the RIAA. Sales also slightly increased in 2023.

DVDs and Blue-ray discs have also been a declining market. Sales dropped 9% in 2025, a smaller decline compared to more than 20% in the previous two years, according to the Digital and Entertainment Group.

Kevin Perez/WUFT News Customers look through Hear Again Records’ collection. The store opened in 1994 and is the longest operating independent record store in Gainesville.

Part of Gen Z’s motivation for collecting physical media is being able to support artists directly, UF sophomore Daniela Molina said. While digital streaming through apps like Apple Music and Spotify offer 24-hour accessibility, a large portion of profits don’t go to artists.

“I just like knowing that I’m supporting artists by paying for their music, it’s a really nice collectible,” Molina said. “I think it’s a louder form of appreciation if you actually have a vinyl or CD from a specific artist.”

According to Business Insider , physical records like vinyl offer higher profit margins per unit for artists.

Collecting tangible forms of music also creates an authentic experience for consumers.

“If you’re at home and have a decent stereo, you’re not just going to plug in Bluetooth,” Schear said. “If you have the option to listen to records, you put it on, it’s gonna sound better and it’s a more enjoyable experience. It gets you to listen to the whole album, as opposed to just jumping around track for track,” Schear said.

Apple Music and Spotify have both launched Lossless, a format shaped for better audio, but some people still prefer what physical records have to offer.

“I don’t think we should leave physical media behind,” Molina said. “It gives us a more crisp sound, especially depending on what machine or device you listen to it on.”

While streaming still dominates around the world, the uptick in vinyl and CDs represent Gen Z’s increasing interest in physical media and escape from the digital world.