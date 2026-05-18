Dunnellon city council censures one of its members

In Dunnellon, tension among city council members reached a boiling point on Wednesday.

That's when a motion to censure the vice mayor, Tim Inskeep, passed.

This comes after months of community concern over his behavior — accusing him of being both aggressive and verbally abusive.

Inskeep spoke at the meeting, defending himself and accusing other city officials of misconduct.

Mayor Walter Green was visibly upset by Inskeep's comments.

" Every effort I do for my hometown is in the interest of this hometown of mine," he said, "and I don't appreciate any insinuations otherwise."

A motion to remove Inskeep's vice mayor title was also passed in a 3-to-1 vote. He will remain as a council member.

Municipal elections in Dunnellon are in November.