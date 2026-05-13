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Desiertos Informativos: Una Voz en el Vacío

WUFT | By Oriana Torre,
Juan Carlos ChaouiNicole BeltranCandy Fontana Verde Sabrina Cruz Gabriela Valdes Marina MeretzAndrea FonsecaDulce Rodriguez-Escamilla Carolina TortorelliJelianys Ramos BurgosIsabela ReinosoJuan GonzalezLuis Rodriguez CombeGenesis TrujilloMaja Hiller
Published May 13, 2026 at 9:45 AM EDT

Noticias WUFT, presenta “Desiertos Informativos: Una voz en el vacío”, una serie investigativa en donde profundizamos sobre la creciente problemática de los desiertos informativos en el país. Desde el cierre de periódicos de larga trayectoria en áreas rurales hasta el aumento de la desinformación en las redes sociales, en nuestra serie investigamos las causas, consecuencias y posibles soluciones ante la creciente amenaza de no contar con fuentes de información confiables y verificables.

La serie incluyó perspectivas de fundadores de periódicos locales, profesores de periodismo, expertos en medios y representantes de cadenas informativas. Durante nuestra investigación, encontramos que la disminución de recursos e ingresos ha sido una de las principales causas del cierre de estos medios. Además, identificamos cómo nuevas formas de financiamiento han ayudado a enfrentar la falta de noticias de manera creativa, a través de iniciativas y noticieros sin fines de lucro. A su vez, revelamos cuántos condados en Florida se suman a estas áreas sin noticias locales, a pesar del creciente aumento del consumo de noticias nacionales.

Noticias WUFT presents “News Deserts: A Voice in the Void”, a special investigative show where we examined the growing issue of news deserts across the country. From the closure of long-standing newspapers in rural areas to the rise of misinformation on social media, our series investigated the causes, consequences, and possible solutions to the increasing threat of communities lacking reliable and verifiable sources of information.

The series included perspectives from founders of local newspapers, journalism professors, media experts, and representatives of news organizations. During our investigation, we found that declining resources and revenue have been among the main causes behind the closure of these outlets. However, we also identified how new funding models have helped address the lack of news in creative ways through nonprofit initiatives and nonprofit newsrooms. At the same time, we revealed how many counties in Florida are joining these areas without local news, despite the growing increase in consumption of national news.
Noticias WUFT
Oriana Torre
Oriana is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
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Juan Carlos Chaoui
Juan Carlos is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Juan Carlos Chaoui
Nicole Beltran
Nicole is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
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Candy Fontana Verde
Candy is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
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Sabrina Cruz
Sabrina is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
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Gabriela Valdes
Gabriela is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
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Marina Meretz
Marina is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
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Andrea Fonseca
Andrea is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
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Dulce Rodriguez-Escamilla
Dulce is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Dulce Rodriguez-Escamilla
Carolina Tortorelli
Carolina is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Carolina Tortorelli
Jelianys Ramos Burgos
Jelianys is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Jelianys Ramos Burgos
Isabela Reinoso
Isabela is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Isabela Reinoso
Juan Gonzalez
Juan is a reporter who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Juan Gonzalez
Luis Rodriguez Combe
Luis is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Luis Rodriguez Combe
Genesis Trujillo
Genesis is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Genesis Trujillo
Maja Hiller
Maja is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Maja Hiller

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