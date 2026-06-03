North Central Florida car washes combat lovebug cleanup

Drivers on Interstate 75 know the sound and the sight: the thunk of a pair of black flies hitting the hood, the splatter of pale eggs on the windshield and the slow creep of acid etching into paint.

Lovebugs returned to North Central Florida in numbers that experts say were larger than in recent seasons. For car wash owners in the area, the arrival of the mating insects meant long lines, chemical pre‑soaks and a rush of customers eager to protect their vehicles.

Lovebugs are small, red‑shouldered flies officially known as Plecia nearctica. They migrate naturally from Central America and thrive in Florida’s humid climate. They emerge twice a year, swarming for about four weeks in April‑May and again in August‑September.

Attracted by decomposing vegetation and, as University of Florida entomologist Norman Leppla notes, by ultraviolet‑irradiated aldehydes in vehicle exhaust and heat from engines, the paired insects congregate along highways, where their remains can damage automotive paint if left to bake in the sun. And in a hot North Central Florida summer, that is nearly inevitable. They do not bite, sting or spread disease; they are simply a nuisance whose larvae help decompose organic matter.

After years of decline, a trend Leppla attributes to drought and changing climates, the spring 2026 season has produced a noticeable resurgence of lovebugs.

“There’s no doubt they’re higher,” Leppla told WLRN in an interview in early May. “They’ve been declining for the last three or four years and this season they’ve just decided to rebound.”

He explained that boom was due to sufficient moisture in the bugs’ larval habitat, and he expects a smaller flight in September.

For vehicle owners, lovebugs pose a threat, and drivers are taking it seriously. Genesis Maisonett, a manager at Gallo Car Wash in the Gainesville area, has seen an increase in customers rushing to remove the bugs’ acidic residue.

“It’s definitely making us a lot busier. The lines are super long,” she said.

For many, that drive-thru car wash could be a quick stop on the way to or from work. The wait times are not exactly short now, and Maisonett explained drivers understand the importance of removing the bugs. Clients are willing to invest not only their money but also their time.

“Customers have been reasonable; they’re all here for the same thing," Maisonett said.

At Gallo Car Wash, which operates two locations in Gainesville, unlimited passes account for a significant share of revenue. Maisonett said clients with unlimited car washes are getting their vehicles washed more often during lovebug season.

Customers are taking advantage of those plans as lovebugs splatter daily commutes.

Macy Meis/WUFT News Customers scrub their cars at the bug station at Gallo Car Wash in Gainesville on May 29, 2026. The station helps loosen lovebug residue before vehicles go through the wash, a step employees say has become more popular during peak lovebug season.

“I commute to my job every day and could not be more grateful to have a car wash on my way to work,” says Gainesville resident Madelyn Stoutamire. “I may stop on my way to and from work. Washing your car at this time of year is absolutely necessary, especially for those with lighter-colored vehicles.”

Removing lovebugs is not as simple as a standard rinse. The insects’ bodies and eggs contain acidic compounds that bond with paint in the sun. The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences recommends washing vehicles promptly with water and using a moist cloth or dryer sheet for stubborn residue; for heavy splatter, specialty pre‑soaks loosen the bugs so that brushes do not grind them into the finish.

Different car washes in the area have bug treatments that customers can utilize for a more effective clean. Over at Gallo Car Wash, Maisonett explains their bug station and how the chemicals “loosen the bugs up before going into the wash.”

Those chemicals can add to operating expenses, and the surge in customers can strain staff during extended periods of nonstop business. Some employees relish the rush, but others feel the pressure.

“It’s almost hard to work in the POS area because of lovebugs,” said Maisonett. She also explained how their business maintains the same schedule and staffing level regardless of how crowded it may be. And with the bug station gaining popularity at this time, some might worry that it affects traffic flow, but Maisonett emphasized that “it actually makes the lines move faster.”

For drivers, the decision to wash after every commute is not always simple. Ocala resident Alaina Veeravagu said she has washed her car three times in the past week.

“I’ve never seen them this bad. They’re all over the front, and if you don’t get them off right away, they stick to your paint and it’s nearly impossible to get off,” she said.

Veeravagu describes her windshield being covered by the dead insects when she recently drove to a friend’s house.

“Her younger brother saw my windshield absolutely covered. He made a comedic remark saying it was like that squid item or obstacle in Mario Kart when your vision is hindered by splat. I honestly could not think of a better analogy,” Veeravagu said.

Extra trips can be costly with high fuel prices. By late May, the average price of gas per gallon had dropped to around $4.16, but the price of a wash still adds up for regular commuters.

“The commute to work is already expensive as it is, considering the current gas prices,” says Veeravagu. “The price for the car wash is definitely the cherry on top. Now more than ever, that unlimited car wash pass really seems worth it.”

Customers will continue to debate the best strategies: pay per wash, invest in a pass or head to the driveway with a hose and a dryer sheet. No matter the choice, one thing is certain: in North Central Florida, lovebugs will once again splatter their way into daily life and into the local economy towards the end of the summer.