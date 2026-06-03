UF presidential candidate Stuart Bell visits campus, meets with students, faculty and staff

The University of Florida's sole finalist for its new president was on campus Wednesday.

Stuart Bell was there to speak with students and faculty.

WUFT's Ailee Shanes was there, and reported a rundown of the day:

"The first forum was just for students. There were a couple dozen students who arrived, and the second one with faculty, uh, a lot more showed up. I would say about 30 or 40 faculty members came to hear Stuart Bell and what he had to say for his vision

What surprised me the most for these forums is the questions that were asked were actually pre-submitted by students and faculty, and even

And a lot of what they chose for Bell to address were about diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and how he was not going to implement them at the University of Florida, and also to address concerns that a lot of — that some politicians brought up on social media about some of the diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at the University of Alabama.

Bell says that the university, during his time in Alabama, followed the guidelines of the state legislature in Alabama and sunsetted any efforts that had to do with DEI.

From here, Stuart Bell will go in front of the UF Board of Trustees, who will decide if they want him to be the next president of the University of Florida. That will be next week From there, later this year, if he's approved by the UF Board of Trustees, he'll go in front of the Florida Board of Governors who will make a final decision on his appointment."