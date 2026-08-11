UF students help ESOL students navigate life, changes — and high school

A new school year is finally here, and navigating a new high school system is hard.

Doing it while learning a new language is harder.

So a group of University of Florida students are trying to lend a hand. They’re continuing a program called ESOL Achievers.

That stands for English for Speakers of Other Languages.

They step in at Gainesville High School, where about 20-percent of students are enrolled in ESOL classes.

Earlier this year, WUFT’s Oriana Torre spoke with one of the coordinators, Elizaveta Ivanova.

