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UF students help ESOL students navigate life, changes — and high school

WUFT | By Oriana Torre
Published August 11, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Florida. (Max Chesnes/WUFT News)
Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Florida. (Max Chesnes/WUFT News)

A new school year is finally here, and navigating a new high school system is hard.

Doing it while learning a new language is harder.

So a group of University of Florida students are trying to lend a hand. They’re continuing a program called ESOL Achievers.

That stands for English for Speakers of Other Languages.

They step in at Gainesville High School, where about 20-percent of students are enrolled in ESOL classes.

Earlier this year, WUFT’s Oriana Torre spoke with one of the coordinators, Elizaveta Ivanova.
Tags
Education schoolK-12Gainesville High SchoolUFstudents
Oriana Torre
Oriana is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Oriana Torre

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