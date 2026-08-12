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Gainesville blacksmith explains craft, history and her own passion

WUFT | By Emiliano Luna
Published August 12, 2026 at 11:50 AM EDT
Sparks fly as Leslie Tharp works on a new sculpture. Tharp never thought about becoming a blacksmith until she graduated from the University of Florida in 2008 and went on to attend Penland School of Craft in North Carolina. That was where she fell in love with the craft and wanted to continue a career in it.
Sparks fly as Leslie Tharp works on a new sculpture. Tharp never thought about becoming a blacksmith until she graduated from the University of Florida in 2008 and went on to attend Penland School of Craft in North Carolina. That was where she fell in love with the craft and wanted to continue a career in it.

There are a lot of professions we don’t hear much about these days — milk man, ice delivery, farrier — and one of the more unique ones is blacksmith.

But WUFT’s Emiliano Luna found one right here in Gainesville and produced this story.

Leslie Tharp uses an induction forge to heat up and shape metal. This blacksmith and artist also uses a self-built Computer Numerical Control Plasma Cutter called a CNC, and other tools, to bring her art to life.

Tharp's works are installed in public places all over the city.
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Emiliano Luna
Emiliano is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Emiliano Luna

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