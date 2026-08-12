Gainesville blacksmith explains craft, history and her own passion

There are a lot of professions we don’t hear much about these days — milk man, ice delivery, farrier — and one of the more unique ones is blacksmith.

But WUFT’s Emiliano Luna found one right here in Gainesville and produced this story.

Leslie Tharp uses an induction forge to heat up and shape metal. This blacksmith and artist also uses a self-built Computer Numerical Control Plasma Cutter called a CNC, and other tools, to bring her art to life.

Tharp's works are installed in public places all over the city.