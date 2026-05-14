NPR’s Scott Simon reflects on the unique kinship between humans and animals in his new book, "Ulysses S. Cat"

Scott Simon is host of NPR’s "Up First" podcast and "Weekend Edition Saturday" on WUFT-FM. He has appeared on PBS, CBS News Sunday Morning, won every major award in broadcasting, including a Peabody and Emmy, and is also in the Radio Hall of Fame and the Illinois Lincoln Academy.

Scott Simon / Courtesy "Ulysses S. Cat and Other Animals I Have Known" by Scott Simon

In addition to his award-winning journalism, Simon is an accomplished author. His tenth book, "Ulysses S. Cat and Other Animals I Have Known," was published May 5 and reflects on a lifetime of relationships with pets.

WUFT’s "Morning Edition" host, Glenn Richards, spoke with him about the book (featuring illustrations by renowned New Yorker cartoonist Liana Finck), Simon’s current brood and his Chicago Cubs fandom.

Scott Simon's Website: https://www.scottsimonbooks.com/

Scott Simon's Substack: https://substack.com/@scottsimonspeaks