Ten Years of “Hidden Brain” with Shankar Vedantam

To mark a decade of NPR’s Hidden Brain, WUFT Morning Edition host Glenn Richards spoke with Shankar Vedantam, host and executive producer of the podcast and radio show produced by Hidden Brain Media and distributed by NPR. The program explores the endlessly complex and fascinating topic of human behavior.

As the saying goes, “New year, new you.” With a new year underway, it’s a natural time to think about our goals—even if that process can feel a little overwhelming. Launched on December 30, Hidden Brain’s “You 2.0” is a series designed to help people recognize and overcome the mental barriers that can hold one back from real change.

Glenn spoke to Vedantam last year at the end of a road tour to celebrate Hidden Brain’s tenth anniversary. A new tour begins in March. They spoke about some of the seven key insights from the first decade of Hidden Brain.

Hidden Brain won an Edward R. Murrow Award for "Excellence in Social Media" in 2018 for their digital work, recognizing their innovative ways of sharing complex social science stories online. Vedantam served as NPR’s social science correspondent from 2011 to 2020. He previously worked for 10 years as a reporter at The Washington Post. He has published several books, including The Hidden Brain: How Our Unconscious Minds Elect Presidents, which inspired the podcast and then the radio show.

Hidden Brain airs on WUFT-FM on Sunday afternoons at 2:00. More information including past episodes and tour dates are available at HiddenBrain.org.