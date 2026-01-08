WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ten Years of “Hidden Brain” with Shankar Vedantam

By Glenn Richards
Published January 8, 2026 at 2:43 PM EST
WUFT's Glenn Richards with NPR's Shankar Vendantam at the 2015 frank Conference in Gainesville.
WUFT
WUFT's Glenn Richards with NPR's Shankar Vendantam at the 2015 frank Conference in Gainesville.

To mark a decade of NPR’s Hidden Brain, WUFT Morning Edition host Glenn Richards spoke with Shankar Vedantam, host and executive producer of the podcast and radio show produced by Hidden Brain Media and distributed by NPR. The program explores the endlessly complex and fascinating topic of human behavior.

As the saying goes, “New year, new you.” With a new year underway, it’s a natural time to think about our goals—even if that process can feel a little overwhelming. Launched on December 30, Hidden Brain’s “You 2.0” is a series designed to help people recognize and overcome the mental barriers that can hold one back from real change.

Glenn spoke to Vedantam last year at the end of a road tour to celebrate Hidden Brain’s tenth anniversary. A new tour begins in March. They spoke about some of the seven key insights from the first decade of Hidden Brain.

Hidden Brain won an Edward R. Murrow Award for "Excellence in Social Media" in 2018 for their digital work, recognizing their innovative ways of sharing complex social science stories online. Vedantam served as NPR’s social science correspondent from 2011 to 2020. He previously worked for 10 years as a reporter at The Washington Post. He has published several books, including The Hidden Brain: How Our Unconscious Minds Elect Presidents, which inspired the podcast and then the radio show.

Hidden Brain airs on WUFT-FM on Sunday afternoons at 2:00. More information including past episodes and tour dates are available at HiddenBrain.org.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Glenn Richards
Glenn Richards is Operations Coordinator and local host for Morning Edition on WUFT-FM. His background includes 30+ years of radio in South Florida as an air personality, promotion director, and morning show producer (WSHE, WZTA, & WFLC). His previous education includes a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami where he was also general manager of WVUM-FM. Upon his arrival in Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunication master’s degree at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, he worked as an air personality at WRUF-FM (both Rock104 and Country 103.7 The Gator). One of Glenn’s passions is local music. Since 1990, he has produced and hosted local music programs in both South Florida and Gainesville, playing demos and independent releases from unsigned artists, many of whom went on to national prominence including: Marilyn Manson, Sister Hazel, For Squirrels, Matchbox 20, Saigon Kick, Mary Karlzen, Nil Lara, Hundred Waters, and more.
See stories by Glenn Richards

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required