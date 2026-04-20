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Exploring Planet Money’s new book with Alex Mayyasi and Sarah Gonzalez

WUFT | By Glenn Richards
Published April 20, 2026 at 3:18 PM EDT
Alex Mayyasi and the Planet Money book cover
Alex Mayyasi/NPR's Planet Money
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Alex Mayyasi and the "Planet Money" book cover

Economics can be intimidating, so how does "Planet Money" make it make sense?

WUFT "Morning Edition" host Glenn Richards recently spoke with two members of the team who bring you "Planet Money" – NPR's award-winning podcast, "The Indicator" podcast, the newsletter, the radio show (heard Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. on WUFT) and now, the book!

Longtime contributor Alex Mayyasi and the hosts of "Planet Money" wrote a book called "Planet Money: A Guide to the Economic Forces That Shape Your Life," published April 7 by W. W. Norton & Company.

Already a New York Times bestseller, the "Planet Money" book explains how economics shapes our world and how we can harness key principles to make our own lives a little richer.

NPR "Planet Money" host Sarah Gonzalez
Mamadi Doumbouya
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NPR "Planet Money" host Sarah Gonzalez

Alex Mayyasi and Sarah Gonzalez spoke about the book’s brand-new stories, along with insights gathered from more than a decade of reporting, including how artificial intelligence might help you or replace you; demystifying dating markets; and how pro sports’ ”dumbest” contract holds the secret to building wealth.
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WUFT Host Interviews NPR Newseconomy
Glenn Richards
Glenn Richards is Operations Coordinator and local host for Morning Edition on WUFT-FM. His background includes 30+ years of radio in South Florida as an air personality, promotion director, and morning show producer (WSHE, WZTA, & WFLC). His previous education includes a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami where he was also general manager of WVUM-FM. Upon his arrival in Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunication master’s degree at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, he worked as an air personality at WRUF-FM (both Rock104 and Country 103.7 The Gator). One of Glenn’s passions is local music. Since 1990, he has produced and hosted local music programs in both South Florida and Gainesville, playing demos and independent releases from unsigned artists, many of whom went on to national prominence including: Marilyn Manson, Sister Hazel, For Squirrels, Matchbox 20, Saigon Kick, Mary Karlzen, Nil Lara, Hundred Waters, and more.
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