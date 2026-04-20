Exploring Planet Money’s new book with Alex Mayyasi and Sarah Gonzalez

Economics can be intimidating, so how does "Planet Money" make it make sense?

WUFT "Morning Edition" host Glenn Richards recently spoke with two members of the team who bring you "Planet Money" – NPR's award-winning podcast, "The Indicator" podcast, the newsletter, the radio show (heard Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. on WUFT) and now, the book!

Longtime contributor Alex Mayyasi and the hosts of "Planet Money" wrote a book called "Planet Money: A Guide to the Economic Forces That Shape Your Life," published April 7 by W. W. Norton & Company.

Already a New York Times bestseller, the "Planet Money" book explains how economics shapes our world and how we can harness key principles to make our own lives a little richer.

Mamadi Doumbouya / Courtesy NPR "Planet Money" host Sarah Gonzalez

Alex Mayyasi and Sarah Gonzalez spoke about the book’s brand-new stories, along with insights gathered from more than a decade of reporting, including how artificial intelligence might help you or replace you; demystifying dating markets; and how pro sports’ ”dumbest” contract holds the secret to building wealth.