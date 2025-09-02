WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
WUFT "Morning Edition" host Glenn Richards speaks with NPR "Morning Edition" host Leila Fadel

WUFT | By Glenn Richards
Published September 2, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
Leila Fadel, photographed for NPR, 2 May 2022, in Washington DC. Photo by Mike Morgan for NPR.
Mike Morgan/Mike Morgan
/
MMP
Leila Fadel, photographed for NPR, 2 May 2022, in Washington DC. Photo by Mike Morgan for NPR.

NPR Morning Edition Host Leila Fadel on the importance of supporting public media, working with Steve Inskeep, pronouncing her name and whether she prefers kibbeh or grape leaves.

WUFT “Morning Edition” host Glenn Richards recently spoke with Leila Fadel, one of the hosts of NPR’s “Morning Edition” and the network’s morning news podcast “Up First.”

Before taking the anchor chair, Fadel was an award-winning national correspondent who reported on policing, race and inequities in the health care system. One of her stories looked at how those inequities were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As an international correspondent, she was based in Cairo and covered the wave of revolts in the Middle East and their aftermath in Libya, Tunisia, Egypt and beyond. In 2014, she reported on Libya’s struggle to build an army after the fall of dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Richards and Fadel discussed the mission of public radio and the importance of continued listener support after Congress clawed back two years of previously approved funding. They also talked about how Fadel’s Lebanese American background informs her reporting — and whether she prefers kibbeh or rolled grape leaves.

“Morning Edition” airs weekdays from 5 to 10 a.m. on WUFT. Weekend edition airs at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. “Up First” is available to stream at 6:30 a.m. weekdays wherever podcasts are found, and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays, “The Sunday Story” replaces “Up First” at 8 a.m. with longer episodes that dive deeper into the week’s top headlines.
Glenn Richards
Glenn Richards is Operations Coordinator and local host for Morning Edition on WUFT-FM. His background includes 30+ years of radio in South Florida as an air personality, promotion director, and morning show producer (WSHE, WZTA, & WFLC). His previous education includes a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami where he was also general manager of WVUM-FM. Upon his arrival in Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunication master’s degree at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, he worked as an air personality at WRUF-FM (both Rock104 and Country 103.7 The Gator). One of Glenn’s passions is local music. Since 1990, he has produced and hosted local music programs in both South Florida and Gainesville, playing demos and independent releases from unsigned artists, many of whom went on to national prominence including: Marilyn Manson, Sister Hazel, For Squirrels, Matchbox 20, Saigon Kick, Mary Karlzen, Nil Lara, Hundred Waters, and more.
See stories by Glenn Richards
