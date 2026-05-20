Operation Lifeline now helping disabled veterans find — and repair — their Putnam County homes

For over a year, every rainstorm brought anxiety for Cherie Pensler.

Water leaked through multiple spots in the roof of her mobile home, pooling into pots and soaking wet towels spread across her floors. Mold crept into her walls, destroying personal belongings and leaving her in a constant battle to keep her home livable.

“Every time it rained, I was like, what am I going to lose next?” Pensler said.

Courtesy of Cherie Pensler Before Operation Lifeline’s roof replacement, Cherie Pensler, a disabled veteran living in a mobile home, used pots and pans to catch the water leaking from her roof.

Pensler, 53, is a disabled U.S. military veteran living on a fixed income in rural Putnam County. It's a region in north central Florida where resources for veterans and low-income residents can be scarce. After years of trying to secure help through insurance and assistance programs, Pensler finally found relief through Operation Lifeline, a nonprofit focused on providing safe and affordable housing to veterans.

In March, the organization replaced Pensler’s roof, relieving her of the stress created by a dysfunctional home.

The change, Pensler said, was immediate and emotional.

“I got tears in my eyes,” she choked. “I thank the Lord. I’m very thankful.”

A long road to help

Pensler served in the military from 1994 to 1997 before settling in Florida. Over time, her health issues, including severe foot problems and tendonitis, left her unable to work, relying instead on disability benefits.

Courtesy of Cherie Pensler A window, covered in rot, in Cherie Pensler’s mobile home after she dealt with a roof leak for over a year.

She found herself caught in a difficult cycle. She was unable to afford major home repairs but also unable to secure insurance or assistance without first fixing the damage.

“I called these numbers, and nobody answers,” Pensler said of her attempts to find help. “Why is it that somebody over here is able to get help, but me as a disabled veteran can’t?”

Her situation worsened over several years. Rainwater damaged walls and ceilings, forcing her to rip out drywall and constantly clean to prevent mold growth.

“It was completely miserable,” she said.

Connecting with Operation Lifeline

Pensler’s roommate, Red Conrad, who had previously experienced homelessness himself, met Operation Lifeline founder Erick Saks through local community efforts addressing homelessness.

Conrad told Saks about the extensive roof damage, and Operation Lifeline got to work.

Within weeks, the nonprofit secured funding from the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs and completed the roof replacement in less than a month.

“It doesn’t always work that fast,” said Saks, a 26-year military veteran who founded the organization in 2022. “But it was just a great win.”

Rural veterans face unique barriers

Courtesy of Cherie Pensler A damaged wall in Cherie Pensler’s mobile home. She resorted to ripping out drywall and excessively cleaning her home to deal with mold from a roof leak.

Pensler’s story reflects a broader issue facing veterans in rural communities, where geographic isolation and limited resources create significant obstacles to care.

Saks said veterans in rural areas are often “out of sight, out of mind,” making it harder for them to access services that are more readily available in larger cities.

Even when programs exist, distance can be a major obstacle. For example, Conrad said some veterans in Putnam County must coordinate with services based in Gainesville, creating logistical challenges that discourage participation.

Housing conditions also complicate assistance efforts. Some rural residents, like Pensler, live in older or mobile homes, which some organizations are reluctant to repair.

“We were the only organization willing to work with that mobile home,” Saks said.

Local advocates say the problem extends beyond housing.

Conrad, who co-founded the Putnam County Homelessness Solutions Coalition, said the area suffers from fragmented services and a lack of coordination among nonprofits.

“You got to really hunt down where to go to find what,” he said, describing his own experience with homelessness.

Putnam County also ranks among the five counties in Florida with the lowest median household income, according to 2024 data . Conrad said this often means fewer resources and less attention compared to larger urban areas.

The challenges facing Pensler are part of a larger national problem. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s January 2024 Point-in-Time count, an estimated 32,882 veterans were experiencing homelessness on a single night.

While that number represents a fraction of the total homeless population, advocates say it underscores the ongoing need for targeted support in underserved areas.

A new sense of stability

For Pensler, the roof replacement has brought something she hadn’t felt in years – peace of mind.

Now, when it rains, she no longer scrambles to catch leaks or worry about damage.

“I just listen to the rain,” she said. “It’s very therapeutic.”

The work is not entirely finished. Operation Lifeline plans to make interior repairs once funding becomes available, but the most urgent need has been addressed.

Operation Lifeline’s work in Putnam County is just beginning. Currently, the nonprofit primarily serves Clay, St. Johns and Duval counties. Saks said Pensler’s home was Operation Lifeline’s first project in Putnam County, but it will not be the last.

The nonprofit is also renovating a home in Palatka that will provide housing for up to 11 homeless veterans. The facility is expected to offer both transitional and longer-term support, depending on individual needs.

For local advocates, the project represents a critical step forward in addressing a longstanding gap in services.

For Pensler, it’s a sign that help is finally reaching places that have long been overlooked.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing,” she said of the organization’s expansion into the area.

