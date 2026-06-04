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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Inside the forum with UF presidential finalist Stuart Bell

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published June 4, 2026 at 2:16 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • The University of Florida's only candidate for president was on campus yesterday. At the center of the conversation: diversity, equity and inclusion.
  • Later, a new edition of our occasional series Constellation Conversation, where we talk with astronomers about all things space.
  • Plus, it's LGBTQ+ Pride Month. We're bringing back a story from last year about a Gainesville drag queen and her path to success.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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