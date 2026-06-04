Inside the forum with UF presidential finalist Stuart Bell

The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:



The University of Florida's only candidate for president was on campus yesterday. At the center of the conversation: diversity, equity and inclusion.

Later, a new edition of our occasional series Constellation Conversation, where we talk with astronomers about all things space.

Plus, it's LGBTQ+ Pride Month. We're bringing back a story from last year about a Gainesville drag queen and her path to success.