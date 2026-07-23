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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Monarch butterfly populations are declining, and UF researchers are rethinking airports

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published July 23, 2026 at 6:08 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • Monarch Butterfly populations are declining. We spoke with WUFT's reporter Kaley Mantz who's been looking into why.
  • Later, UF biology researchers are studying something most wouldn't consider part of their field: how to make airports more efficient.
  • Plus, Florida is in the process of creating its own higher education accrediting agency. What is the history of accreditation, and why is Florida changing?
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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