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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Rain doesn't dampen drought, and the '100 deadliest days of summer'

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published July 16, 2026 at 1:56 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • Despite recent rainfall, much of the state is still stuck in a drought. A meteorologist explains what it would take to relieve the dry conditions.
  • Later, Driving safety experts call this year the 100 deadliest days of summer for teen drivers. What can parents do to keep their teens safe?
  • Plus, WUFT spoke with one of the reporters of a new eight-part series from NPR's Embedded podcast.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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