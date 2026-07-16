Rain doesn't dampen drought, and the '100 deadliest days of summer'

The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:



Despite recent rainfall, much of the state is still stuck in a drought. A meteorologist explains what it would take to relieve the dry conditions.

Later, Driving safety experts call this year the 100 deadliest days of summer for teen drivers. What can parents do to keep their teens safe?

Plus, WUFT spoke with one of the reporters of a new eight-part series from NPR's Embedded podcast.