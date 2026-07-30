Florida's escalating executions and the fate of higher ed accreditation
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:
- Florida is setting a record pace of executions. But a journalist and author of a new book about a wrongful conviction says that may have its consequences.
- Later, the University of Florida moved to Gainesville from Lake City 120 years ago. What was that transition like?
- Plus, we have part two of a two-part series on higher education accreditation.