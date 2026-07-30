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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Florida's escalating executions and the fate of higher ed accreditation

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published July 30, 2026 at 2:21 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • Florida is setting a record pace of executions. But a journalist and author of a new book about a wrongful conviction says that may have its consequences.
  • Later, the University of Florida moved to Gainesville from Lake City 120 years ago. What was that transition like?
  • Plus, we have part two of a two-part series on higher education accreditation.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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