Florida's escalating executions and the fate of higher ed accreditation

The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:



Florida is setting a record pace of executions. But a journalist and author of a new book about a wrongful conviction says that may have its consequences.

Later, the University of Florida moved to Gainesville from Lake City 120 years ago. What was that transition like?

Plus, we have part two of a two-part series on higher education accreditation.