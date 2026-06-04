Stuart Bell, UF sole presidential finalist, talks student engagement, research, staff recruitment and DEI during campus visit

A year since the previous sole presidential finalist, Santa Ono, was rejected by the Florida Board of Trustees, Stuart Bell spoke on Wednesday to the University of Florida students, staff and faculty in three forums at Emerson Alumni Hall.

Announced on May 18, Bell was selected by the Presidential Search Advisory Committee as the sole finalist to be the university’s 14th president. His recommendation is under review for approval by the UF Board of Trustees, then for confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

If selected, he will succeed UF President Ben Sasse, who resigned in July 2024. In Sasse's place, former UF president Kent Fuchs and Donald Landry have served as interim presidents.Gov. Ron DeSantis has written in full support of Bell on X , calling him a “great selection.”

Previously, Ono had also spoken at a public forum two days following his own recommendation. Ben Sasse also talked in October 2022, but due to protests, his visit was canceled mid-panel and moved online.Bell comes to Florida after 10 years as the president of the University of Alabama. Before that, he was a provost and engineering professor at Louisiana State University. In addition, he was previously a mechanical engineering professor and the dean of the School of Engineering at the University of Kentucky.

READ MORE: Diving into Stuart Bell's experience

He has also served on the Southeastern Conference executive committee and, at one point, as its president.

Reasons for his proposal were cited per his record of increasing student enrollment, retention and graduation rates during his time at UA, according to a press release .

Rahul Patel, the chairman of the search committee, made introductions for each panel and accompanied the candidate.

“His remarkable ability to engage and resonate with all university stakeholders…really impressed the search committee,” said Patel.

Patel and panel guests read questions, such as UF Dean of Nursing Shakira Henderson, read questions, which were submitted in advance by students, faculty and staff.

Standing up from behind a podium, he answered the curated list of questions tailored to each group, hammering on student engagement, research growth, SEC championships, and faculty and staff recruitment. Along with an added “Go Gators!” for each panel.

Roughly 100 people attended the forums. There were some students, a handful of faculty and plenty of staff there to hear Bell’s vision for the university.

“I believe we can set the national standard,” Bell said, enthusiastic about the accomplishments UF has already made, like its previous top five public university ranking .

That same year, 2022, UA ranked 148th. Since then, the university has fallen to 169th place.

When asked about his goals related to diversity, equity and inclusion programs, he said he wants to create a campus culture focused on student merit, opportunity and hard work rather than what he called “ideology and identity politics.”

Last week, the finalist was criticized on social media by former Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is currently running for U.S. Congress, for being pro-DEI.

The legitimacy of the search process has also been questioned by state representatives, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who has called for more transparency. U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon reposted Scott’s letter, adding that the nation needs “bold leaders to reorient higher education.”

Then the university reposted , writing “DEI is discriminatory by design.”

.@EDSecMcMahon is correct. DEI is discriminatory by design, antithetical to the purpose of a university, and incompatible with the pursuit of truth.



The University of Florida has already acted on that conviction. In December 2025, our Board of Trustees adopted institutional… https://t.co/gH1xNnLIxb — FLORIDA (@UF) May 22, 2026

Ono’s rejection from the Florida Board of Trustees came largely because of his past support of DEI initiatives during his presidency at the University of Michigan.

Since last December, UF has followed an institutional neutrality policy introduced by the Board of Trustees. The policy prevents UF leadership from discussing matters related to political, ideological, religious or moral beliefs.

READ MORE: State representative questions UF after post criticizing DEI programs

Bell said he understands the state’s policies and plans to follow them. Later, he said during the staff panel he is not in the business of “indoctrination.”

The presidential candidate also addressed questions about a gender-neutral bathroom program at UA — which he said was not officially provided by the university — and how he would protect Jewish students from threats.Joshua Brawn works for an autism clinic in Melrose and was previously a UF staff member.“

Alanna F. Robbert/WUFT News Staff stay behind in Emerson Alumni Hall President's Ballroom to talk after Stuart Bell's staff forum ends

His remarks about DEI did not sit well with me as a disabled American,” Brawn said.

Brawn said DEI is not about moral superiority. It focuses more on helping those who are qualified for a job but have a “ceiling,” like a neurological disability, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, or physical disability, get that job they’re qualified for.

Imani Mosley, an assistant professor of musicology in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, said it's nice Bell has previously served as president at another SEC university, which might make the transition period easier.

“It’s been a rambunctious and kind of up-and-down set of years, and it would be nice to not have that be the case," Mosley said.

UF has been in the national spotlight for the last few years, Mosley said. More than anything, she hopes a new president would lead to less turbulence at the university. Throughout the panel, Bell kept encouraging students, faculty and staff to invite him to on-campus events. Bell said he and his wife, Susan, are sociable and want to have an open door for anyone on campus.