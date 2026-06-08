Gilchrist fire may lead to low visibility on roads, Florida Highway Patrol says

Editor's Note: The attached image is from previous coverage of an April wildfire in Alachua County.

Gilchrist County drivers should watch for smokey conditions while driving, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to a news release, a 145-acre wildfire is burning between State Road 47 and U.S. Route 129, just south of County Road 232. Smoke from the fire may impact driving conditions on any of those roads, the highway patrol said.

The overnight and early morning hours are most likely to have conditions with low visibility, the release said. The Florida Highway Patrol encourages drivers to reduce speed and use low beam headlights to better adapt to changing weather conditions.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire is 50% contained.