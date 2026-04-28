Levy County Cow Creek fire 50% contained
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Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)
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Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)
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Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)
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Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)
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Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)
The Cow Creek fire in Levy County is now at just under 2,400 acres. As of Monday, the Florida Forest Service says it about 50% contained.
According to its Facebook post, it is still anticipating weeks more work before all the area fires are fully contained.
WUFT's Sara-James Ranta explains what the scene looks like from just outside the Cow Creek fire.