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Levy County Cow Creek fire 50% contained

WUFT | By Sara-James Ranta
Published April 28, 2026 at 10:50 PM EDT
Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)
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Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)
Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)
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Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)
Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)
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Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)
Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)
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Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)
Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)
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Cow Creek fire in Levy County. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)

The Cow Creek fire in Levy County is now at just under 2,400 acres. As of Monday, the Florida Forest Service says it about 50% contained.

According to its Facebook post, it is still anticipating weeks more work before all the area fires are fully contained.

WUFT's Sara-James Ranta explains what the scene looks like from just outside the Cow Creek fire.
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Sara-James Ranta
Sara-James is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Sara-James Ranta

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