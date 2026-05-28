LIST: North central Florida burn bans winding down

Marion County announced Thursday it lifted its countywide burn ban. After wildfires rapidly spread across north central Florida this spring, many counties enacted them. But after additional rainfall in recent weeks, many counties are now lifting those bans. Here is a list of each county's burn ban status.

Alachua

Status: Lifted 5/27

Alachua County announced Wednesday it lifted its countywide burn ban after "substantial rainfall." In a news release, the county said in collaboration with forest service officials, it determined environmental conditions have reduced the immediate chances of wildfires.

Baker

Status: Still in effect

Baker County announced on Facebook Tuesday its burn ban is still in effect. The county's Facebook page shared a post from last month that detailed the ban. "All outdoor burning remains strictly prohibited, including the use of yard debris fires, fire pits, and fireworks," the post said.

Bradford

Status: Lifted 5/26

Bradford County Fire Rescue announced its burn ban was lifted Tuesday. It comes with restrictions, according to a Facebook post. Bradford Fire Rescue said residents may burn only yard debris, and encourages burning during daylight hours only.

Citrus

Status: Lifted 5/26

Citrus County lifted its burn ban Tuesday, according to an announcement on the county's website. Fire Chief Craig Stevens said while conditions improved enough to rescind the ban, residents should remain cautious. Burning is limited to natural yard debris. The county said anyone burning should keep these notes in mind:



25 feet from your home

25 feet from forests, woods, brush, or other combustible structures

50 feet from any paved public road

150 feet from other occupied buildings

Clay

Status: Still in effect

Clay County's burn ban is still in effect, according to the Florida Forest Service. Areas in unincorporated Clay County must strictly follow the ban, the county said in an April news release. In the release, the county said it would lift the ban when the area gets enough rainfall. Grilling in the county is allowed, but fire pits are not.

Columbia

Status: Lifted 5/21

Columbia County Fire Rescue announced it lifted its burn ban Thursday, May 21. It did not provide any additional information.

Dixie

Status: Still in effect

Dixie County's ban is still in effect, the Florida Forest Service said. When the county posted about the ban last month, it reminded residents to avoid all outdoor burning and properly dispose of cigarettes and other flammable material.

Gilchrist

Status: Lifted 5/20

Gilchrist County lifted its burn ban May 20, according to a Facebook post from the fire department. It reminds residents to burn safely if needed following these procedures.



Never leave a fire unattended

Keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby

Avoid burning on windy or dry days

Ensure fires are completely extinguished before leaving the area

Hamilton

Status: Moved to voluntary 5/20

Hamilton County switched its burn ban from mandatory to voluntary, its sheriff's office announced on May 20. The sheriff's office encourages anyone who needs to burn something to follow these protocols:



Keep a water source and tools nearby

Never leave a fire unattended

Monitor the wind

Fully extinguish all flames and embers

Follow all state and local burning guidelines

Hernando

Status: Lifted 5/26

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the county's burn ban lifted Tuesday. Because of "adequate" rainfall, the county has seen fewer brush fires in recent weeks, the post said. The sheriff's office reminds those burning anything to do so 25 feet from their homes, forest or brush.

Lafayette

Status: Lifted 5/27

Lafayette County lifted its burn ban Wednesday, according to a post from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

Levy

Status: Lifted 5/26

Levy County is no longer under a burn ban, the Florida Forest Service said. The Chiefland Police Department confirmed that on Facebook: "We are back to normal burn regulations."

Marion

Status: Lifted 5/28

Marion County is back to normal burning regulations, the county's fire department announced Thursday morning. The county reminds people who burn yard debris to only burn between 9 a.m. and sunset.

Putnam

Status: Lifted 5/26

Putnam County's emergency management department announced it lifted the countywide burn ban Tuesday. This affects only the unincorporated parts of the county. The Town of Pomona Park still has a ban in effect, the post said.

Suwannee

Status: Temporarily suspended 5/14

According to Suwannee County Fire Rescue, the county suspended its burn ban temporarily on May 14. Since then, officials have not released any more information when it might be reinstated.

Taylor

Status: Lifted 5/13

The mandatory burn ban for Taylor County was lifted May 13, the county's fire rescue announced on Facebook. County officials urge residents burning to have a garden hose ready in case of emergency.

Union

Status: Extended through 6/5

Union County said while drought conditions are improving thanks to more rainfall, the county is still in a Level 4 drought. The ban prohibits outdoor burning and cooking, with the exception of attended gas or charcoal grills. It also includes a ban on fireworks.