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Cow Creek wildfire grows to 2,400 acres as firefighters warn of lingering dangers

WUFT | By Marina Meretz
Published April 27, 2026 at 3:41 PM EDT

The Cow Creek wildfire in Levy County has grown to 2,400 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service.

As of Sunday, the fire was about 50% contained. In a Facebook post, the Florida Forest Service said crews are still anticipating weeks of work before all fires in the area are fully contained.

Even after flames are no longer threatening homes and evacuation orders are lifted, officials warn the danger is not over.

The Florida Forest Service says fires can continue to spark back up due to remaining hot spots, wind and ongoing drought conditions. Officials say the fire will not reach 100% containment until rainfall occurs.

As crews work to extinguish the fire, the agency is also raising awareness about a secondary hazard known as “super fog.”

Super fog forms when smoke mixes with morning fog, creating zero visibility conditions. Officials say it is extremely dangerous, especially for drivers traveling during early morning hours or at night.

The Florida Forest Service is urging people to avoid driving during these times and to remain cautious as weather and visibility conditions can change quickly.
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Heard It On WUFT-FM 2026 Florida Wildfires
Marina Meretz
Marina is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Marina Meretz

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