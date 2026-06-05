WUFT takes home five regional Murrow awards | Explore the winning coverage

WUFT took home five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards — more than any other radio station in Region 13's small market radio division.

The station earned wins in the Digital; Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Excellence in Innovation; Excellence in Sound; and Podcast categories. Click the titles below to explore the winning entries.

Digital

Maria Avlonitis, Kimberly Blum, Sabrina Castro, Gabriella Chavez, Alex Land, Franklin Omar Lopez, Caia Reese, Nathan Thomas, Kat Tran, Luena Rodriguez-Feo Vileira and supervisor Cynthia Barnett

Costa Rica is a global model for nature-based tourism, thanks to bold policies that reforested a quarter of the country and prioritized conservation. But now, mass tourism and foreign investment have begun to raise questions about whether outsiders are loving Costa Rica too much – and whether too many local people have been left behind.

Left: John Nix looks on at an oak tree on his farm’s property. Right: His grandparents and their children pose for a photo under the same tree more than 50 years earlier. (Rose Schnabel & Katie Hyson/WUFT News)

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Rose Schnabel

Minority-owned farms in Alachua County were some of 43,000 nationwide to receive part of a $2.2 billion payout from the U.S. Department of Agriculture last July.

WUFT shared the story of John “Ronnie” Nix, a cattle rancher in eastern Alachua County, when the funding was first announced in 2022. Six months after the check arrived, he reflects on what it did – and didn’t – do.

(Pat Minogue)

Excellence in Innovation

Rose Schnabel

As North Florida’s timber industry faces hurricanes and mill closures, some landowners turn to a copper-colored side hustle: pine straw. Are the human and environmental costs worth it? Lea la serie en español aquí.

File image of RTS in Gainesville, Florida

Excellence in Sound

Ailee Shanes and Sofia Dinka

The City of Gainesville is looking for ways to further develop its communities east of downtown. That includes creating a potential new bus station across from the new Eastside Urgent Care.

To see what it's like to travel to and from east Gainesville, two WUFT reporters had a race. WUFT’s Aileyahu Shanes took the bus and WUFT's Sofia Dinka drove her car. They set off from the urgent care on their way to Butler Plaza.

Podcast

Kristin Chermont Spina

“The Rundown from WUFT News,” hosted by Kristin Chermont Spina, is a half-hour radio program and podcast that takes a deeper look at the stories shaping North Central Florida, the Nature Coast, and beyond — wherever the news touches the community. Tune in for thoughtful storytelling that keeps you informed and connected every Thursday at 1 p.m. on WUFT 89.1/90.1.