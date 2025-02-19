The Last Straw
As North Florida’s timber industry faces growing challenges, some landowners turn to pine straw. Are the human and environmental costs worth it?
Growers plant pines in neat rows for ease of harvesting. (Courtesy of Pat Minogue)
Workers load bales onto a flatbed for transport to the edge of the pine stand.
(Rose Schnabel / WUFT News)
Ox-drawn wagon full of pine needles used for country roads in Lake County, Florida circa 1890
(Via Florida Memory)
Crews often supply their own baling equipment.
(via Pat Minogue)
Bales are loaded into semi trailers for interstate transport.
(Rose Schnabel / WUFT News)
Pine producers looking to diversify their streams of revenue have a "gimme": the dead needles that cover the forest floor.
Crews disproportionately made of young, Mexican men bale pine straw by hand. They're not always fairly compensated.
Pine straw provides nutrients to the forest floor as it degrades. Landowners must replace what they take.