The Last Straw

As North Florida’s timber industry faces growing challenges, some landowners turn to pine straw. Are the human and environmental costs worth it?
Growers plant pines in neat rows for ease of harvesting. (Courtesy of Pat Minogue)
1 of 5  — Grower_Minogue.JPG
Growers plant pines in neat rows for ease of harvesting. (Courtesy of Pat Minogue)
Workers load bales onto a flatbed for transport to the edge of the pine stand. (Rose Schnabel / WUFT News)
2 of 5  — RS_Loading_2.JPG
Workers load bales onto a flatbed for transport to the edge of the pine stand.
(Rose Schnabel / WUFT News)
Ox-drawn wagon full of pine needles used for country roads in Lake County, Florida circa 1890 (Via Florida Memory)
3 of 5  — Ox_wagon_needles.jpg
Ox-drawn wagon full of pine needles used for country roads in Lake County, Florida circa 1890
(Via Florida Memory)
Crews often supply their own baling equipment. (via Pat Minogue)
4 of 5  — Pat_319 SV balers 008.png
Crews often supply their own baling equipment.
(via Pat Minogue)
Bales are loaded into semi trailers for interstate transport. (Rose Schnabel / WUFT News)
5 of 5  — RS_Filling (1).JPG
Bales are loaded into semi trailers for interstate transport.
(Rose Schnabel / WUFT News)