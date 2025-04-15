Costa Rica is a global model for nature-based tourism, thanks to bold policies that reforested a quarter of the country and prioritized conservation. But now, mass tourism and foreign investment have begun to raise questions about whether outsiders are loving Costa Rica too much – and whether too many local people have been left behind.
Part one: Ecotourism or overtourism?
Costa Rica is among the world’s most famous nature-based tourism destinations. But pressure on local economies and ecology are raising questions about ecotourism’s limits.
The marketing of Costa Rica as an eco-luxury hotspot is pricing out locals.
As ecotourism booms, Costa Rica struggles to reconcile this modern industry with traditional agriculture.
Ecotourism can harm the very wild animals that visitors flock to Costa Rica to encounter.
The solutions to overtourism include new models to help visitors leave places even better than they found them.
Meet 10 University of Florida student journalists who spent their spring semester reporting on the economic and environmental tensions surrounding nature-based tourism.