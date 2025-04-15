WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
The Price of Paradise

Costa Rica is a global model for nature-based tourism, thanks to bold policies that reforested a quarter of the country and prioritized conservation. But now, mass tourism and foreign investment have begun to raise questions about whether outsiders are loving Costa Rica too much – and whether too many local people have been left behind.

Part one: Ecotourism or overtourism?
  • Carvajal turned his farm into a venue for tourists to learn about sustainable agriculture in 2017. “Here, we don’t just plant crops,” Carvajal said. “We plant ideas.”
    Part Two: Farmers forgotten?
    As ecotourism booms, Costa Rica struggles to reconcile this modern industry with traditional agriculture.
  • Shy kinkajous are among the unfortunate mammals that end up victim to vehicles on the roads of Costa Rica. (Franklin Omar Lopez/WUFT News)
    Part Three: Gone wild
    Ecotourism can harm the very wild animals that visitors flock to Costa Rica to encounter.
  • A gardener attends to one of Hotel Belmar’s onsite gardens. (Sabrina Castro/WUFT News)
    Part Four: Overcoming overtourism
    The solutions to overtourism include new models to help visitors leave places even better than they found them.
  • About the project
    Meet 10 University of Florida student journalists who spent their spring semester reporting on the economic and environmental tensions surrounding nature-based tourism.