About The Price of Paradise

Students in advanced environment reporting class at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications spent three months reporting on the global tourism industry and the limits of ecotourism. They interviewed sustainable tourism experts, scientists, farmers, anti-gentrification activists and dozens of others, traveling to Costa Rica to complete in-person interviews, videography and photography during spring break.

To get in touch: Please reach out to faculty adviser Cynthia Barnett.

Journalists

Faculty advisers

Cynthia Barnett , Director of Climate and Environment Reporting Initiatives, UF College of Journalism and Communications

Gabby Salazar , Conservation photographer and conservation media instructor in UF’s Center for Latin American Studies and College of Journalism and Communications

Production and Editing

Ethan Magoc, Managing Editor, WUFT News

Additional Editing

Lillian Guevara-Castro, Kristin Moorehead, Rose Schnabel, WUFT News

Special thanks to: