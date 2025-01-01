About The Price of Paradise
Students in advanced environment reporting class at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications spent three months reporting on the global tourism industry and the limits of ecotourism. They interviewed sustainable tourism experts, scientists, farmers, anti-gentrification activists and dozens of others, traveling to Costa Rica to complete in-person interviews, videography and photography during spring break.
To get in touch: Please reach out to faculty adviser Cynthia Barnett.
Journalists
Caia Reese | 🔗
Faculty advisers
Cynthia Barnett, Director of Climate and Environment Reporting Initiatives, UF College of Journalism and Communications
Gabby Salazar, Conservation photographer and conservation media instructor in UF’s Center for Latin American Studies and College of Journalism and Communications
Production and Editing
Ethan Magoc, Managing Editor, WUFT News
Additional Editing
Lillian Guevara-Castro, Kristin Moorehead, Rose Schnabel, WUFT News
Special thanks to:
- Associate Dean for Undergraduate Affairs Ted Spiker and UF’s Department of Journalism, and Associate director Mary Risner and UF’s Center for Latin American Studies, for additional funding to support the team’s travel
- Professional journalist advisers María Fernanda Cruz Chaves and Sebastián Rodríguez Vargas
- UF journalism librarian April Hines
- UF International Center
- Wildlife biologist Dr. Ronit Amit
- Elena Perez Ramirez, Carlos Cespedes Gamboa, Lisa Pinheiro and CIS Abroad
- Dr. Brooke Hansen, associate director, School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, University of South Florida
- Dr. Taylor Stein, ecotourism professor, UF School of Forest, Fisheries and Geomatic Sciences
- The Monteverde Institute