Special Report: The Price of Paradise
Costa Rica is a global model for nature-based tourism, thanks to bold policies that reforested a quarter of the country and prioritized conservation. But now, mass tourism and foreign investment have begun to raise questions about whether outsiders are loving Costa Rica too much – and whether too many local people have been left behind.

Part Three: Gone Wild

Ecotourism can harm the very wild animals that visitors flock to Costa Rica to encounter.
A yellow-throated toucan in a tree near Sarapiqui (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
A yellow-throated toucan in a tree near Sarapiqui (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Costa Rica’s national mammal, high in the trees at La Selva Biological Station (Nathan Thomas/WUFT News)
Costa Rica’s national mammal, high in the trees at La Selva Biological Station (Nathan Thomas/WUFT News)
A scarlet macaw perches in a tree near Sarapiqui (Caia Reese/WUFT News)
A scarlet macaw perches in a tree near Sarapiqui (Caia Reese/WUFT News)
A green iguana hangs out in a tree near Muelle San Carlos (Alex Land/WUFT News)
A green iguana hangs out in a tree near Muelle San Carlos (Alex Land/WUFT News)
A collared trogon in the cloud forest of Monteverde (Gabriella Chavez/WUFT News)
A collared trogon in the cloud forest of Monteverde (Gabriella Chavez/WUFT News)
An eyelash viper, a venomous arboreal snake, in the rainforest at La Selva Biological Station (Gabriella Chavez/WUFT News)
An eyelash viper, a venomous arboreal snake, in the rainforest at La Selva Biological Station (Gabriella Chavez/WUFT News)
A collared peccary at La Selva Biological Station (Gabriella Chavez/WUFT News)
A collared peccary at La Selva Biological Station (Gabriella Chavez/WUFT News)
A bare-throated tiger heron along a river at La Selva Biological Station (Gabriella Chavez/WUFT News)
A bare-throated tiger heron along a river at La Selva Biological Station (Gabriella Chavez/WUFT News)
A hummingbird in the cloud forest of Monteverde (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
A hummingbird in the cloud forest of Monteverde (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)