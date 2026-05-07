Florida wildfires predicted to continue to wreak havoc for months

The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:



A specialist with the Florida Forest Service provides a behind-the-scenes look at the effort to fight wildfires in Florida this year.

Later, a conversation with Manoush Zomorodi from NPR's TED Radio Hour about her new book on digital devices and their impact on our physical health.

Plus, Mother's Day is this weekend! We asked UF students "what was the best piece of advice your mom gave you?"