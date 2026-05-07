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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Florida wildfires predicted to continue to wreak havoc for months

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published May 7, 2026 at 1:55 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • A specialist with the Florida Forest Service provides a behind-the-scenes look at the effort to fight wildfires in Florida this year.
  • Later, a conversation with Manoush Zomorodi from NPR's TED Radio Hour about her new book on digital devices and their impact on our physical health.
  • Plus, Mother's Day is this weekend! We asked UF students "what was the best piece of advice your mom gave you?"
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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