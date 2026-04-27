Florida wildfires can happen year-round, experts warn. Here’s how to prepare

Wildfire season in Florida isn’t confined to the spring, and experts say residents should be prepared throughout the year as fires continue to burn across the state.

More than 100 wildfires are currently burning statewide, highlighting how common these events can be — even when many people don’t expect them.

David Godwin, an expert with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), said Florida experiences a year-round wildfire season, but preparedness often receives less attention than other natural hazards.

“It’s important to know that we have this year-round wildfire season in Florida, and I don’t think wildfire preparedness gets the same level of attention that hurricane preparedness does,” Godwin said.

Because wildfires can occur closer to home at any time of year, Godwin said residents should take steps now to reduce risk and be ready if conditions worsen.

As a precaution, he recommends removing dry leaves, brush and other potential fire fuel from around homes. Residents should also use a good-quality air filter in their air conditioning systems to help keep smoky air out of indoor spaces.

Godwin additionally encourages Floridians to prepare a “go bag” with essential items in case evacuation becomes necessary.

More information about wildfire preparedness is available at BeWildfireReadyFL.com.