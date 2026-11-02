LIVE UPDATES
Live Blog: 2026 Election results, updates
Live results by county: Live Results: 2026 North Central Florida local races
Look at state-level results: Live Results: 2026 Florida statewide elections
See turnout data: Voting by the Numbers: Who's turning up to the polls in Florida?
More election stories: View all WUFT election coverage
En Español: Ve nuestra cobertura de Noticias WUFT
Welcome!
Welcome to WUFT's 2026 Election blog
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WUFT News is committed to bringing you accurate, timely news and updates in everything we do. That especially holds true on days like Election Day.
Follow this live blog all day long for updates, election stories and, later on, results.