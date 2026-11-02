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LIVE UPDATES

Live Blog: 2026 Election results, updates

Published November 2, 2026 at 5:51 PM EST
NPR Network 2026 Election
NPR
The NPR Network is following the 2026 election.

Live results by county: Live Results: 2026 North Central Florida local races

Look at state-level results: Live Results: 2026 Florida statewide elections

See turnout data: Voting by the Numbers: Who's turning up to the polls in Florida?

More election stories: View all WUFT election coverage

En Español: Ve nuestra cobertura de Noticias WUFT

Welcome!

Welcome to WUFT's 2026 Election blog

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By Anthony Montalto

Posted November 2, 2026 at 5:49 PM EST

WUFT News is committed to bringing you accurate, timely news and updates in everything we do. That especially holds true on days like Election Day.

Follow this live blog all day long for updates, election stories and, later on, results.

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

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