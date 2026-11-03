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Live Results: 2026 North Central Florida local races

WUFT | By Anthony Montalto
Published November 3, 2026 at 1:36 PM EST
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This Election Day, WUFT News is your resource for results, updates and more.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Florida, 8 p.m. ET in the western Panhandle. See all other Florida election results here and complete Florida voting coverage here.

Join us for live election night coverage on UF+, available on all major streaming devices including Roku, Fire Stick and Apple TV. Coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.

Can't watch? Listen instead! WUFT-FM will have live updates, analysis and results from NPR News starting at 8 p.m. Click the orange play button above to listen.

Alachua

Bradford

Citrus

Columbia

Hernando

Levy

Marion

Putnam
Tags
Florida Votes 2026 General ElectionvotevotingelectionsElectionSupervisor of Elections
Anthony Montalto
Anthony oversees news story editing and publication on WUFT.org.
See stories by Anthony Montalto

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