Thanksgiving is a day to reflect on things you’re grateful for, and in many cases, it’s a time of sharing meals and uniting as a community.

Part of this feeling extends to helping those who can’t afford to make meals or struggle to obtain them altogether, and several organizations in Marion County are preparing ways to help provide free meals and food assistance for the holidays.

For those seeking assistance, the available services range from Thanksgiving Day meal distributions to holiday grocery packages including traditional sides and turkey.

Here is where Marion County residents can find free food on Thanksgiving.

Brother’s Keeper

Brother’s Keeper, a community outreach that provides food and other assistance to families in need, will serve approximately 200 free Thanksgiving meals from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, at Second Bethlehem Baptist Seminary, located at 1105 NW Fourth St. in Ocala.

A volunteer at Brother’s Keeper prepares soup to distribute to residents. (Photo Courtesy of Jason Halstead)

The meals will include the typical Thanksgiving dishes such as turkey, vegetable sides, sweet potatoes, green beans, gravy and dessert, according to Jason Halstead, the executive director. The organization will also deliver approximately 120 to 150 meals to homebound residents, shelters and partner agencies where transportation may be a barrier.

Halstead said Brother’s Keeper has provided Thanksgiving food assistance for at least 30 years to the locals in Marion County. The organization relies heavily on volunteers and community donations to prepare and distribute the meals.

Residents will not need to register in advance, Halstead said. They can show up at the church, get in line during serving time and get a meal.

“Its really a community effort in that people have to donate money or food or time,” Halstead said. “That’s how we are put this all together and help those in need.

Interfaith Emergency Services

Interfaith Emergency Services, located at 421 NW First St. in Ocala, is distributing holiday grocery packages through its food pantry.

Packages include mashed potatoes, stuffing, dressing and other traditional Thanksgiving sides. Depending on household size and availability, families may also receive a turkey, whole chicken, turkey breast or a $15 gift card to purchase holiday meat, according to Karla Grimsley-Greenway, the pantry’s director.

The organization typically serves between 400 and 500 households each week, but Grimsley-Greenway said she expects that number to increase to between 500 and 600 households during the holidays. The organization has provided holiday food assistance for 43 years, beginning with a group of local churches pulling together and growing the pantry from there, she said.

“Everybody is kind of coming together for the greater good,” Grimsley-Greenway said. “There needs to be some light at the end of the tunnel for everybody, some ray of hope for people to lift their spirits.”

Locals seeking assistance must first visit the Interfaith Emergency Services social services office located at 421 NW First St. to provide household information and receive a voucher for food pickup.

The pantry operates Monday through Friday, with service windows from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. During Thanksgiving week, the organization plans to operate Monday through Wednesday.

Veterans Helping Veterans USA

Veterans Helping Veterans USA will provide free Thanksgiving meals for veterans and their families from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at 2730 E. Silver Springs Blvd. in Ocala.

“We can’t have veterans without the family members,” said Todd Belknap, the executive director. “That would not make a happy Thanksgiving.”

The traditional meal will include turkey, stuffing or dressing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, vegetables, dinner rolls and butter, according to Belknap. Water, soft drinks and coffee will also be available.

Last year, the organization had approximately 75 veterans and family members that attended the Thanksgiving event. Although walk-ins are welcome, Belknap does encourage veterans to preregister by noon Wednesday, by calling (352) 433-2320.

Bring the Harvest Home

Anyone from the community who is looking to support local food assistance efforts can also participate in Marion County's annual Bring the Harvest Home food drive.

The event will take place Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ocala Downtown Square. The countywide food drive is meant for residents to donate toBrother’s Keeper, Interfaith Emergency Services, The Salvation Army and Veterans Helping Veterans.

The event is looking for canned goods and dry foods such as rice, pasta and cereal, according to Marion County’s website. They are also accepting non-food donations such as hygiene and baby products.