Across Gainesville, cats without owners roam behind businesses, apartment complexes and neighborhoods. Some of the cats are taken care of by area residents who give them food. Others survive almost entirely on their own.

Many residents worry about the growing population of community cats, but removing them from the streets and placing them in shelters is not the solution local animal welfare organizations are advocating for.

Operation Catnip, a Gainesville nonprofit organization that focuses on community cats, uses programs such as the Trap-Neuter-Return, or TNR approach, to sterilize cats before returning them to where they were initially found.

Leah Hawes, director of development at Operation Catnip, said it is difficult to determine exactly how many community cats live in Gainesville. Cats can be difficult to locate, and their populations can change quickly as kittens are born and others die.

“If you go to one location and you see four cats, that means there’s six you don’t see,” Hawes said. “They’re very good at maintaining their environment and hiding if they want to.”

A community cat reaches through its cage to play with a toy at the PetSmart Faithful Friends adoption center. (Sara Chujfi/WUFT News)

Instead of relying on a population estimate, one way to see the effect of community cat programs is by looking at what is happening inside local shelters. Hawes said Gainesville and Alachua County shelters are not experiencing the same volume of kittens she has observed in some nearby communities.

She attributed some of that difference to programs such as TNR and Operation Catnip’s Kitten Shelter Diversion program, which works to get kittens sterilized and into homes before they can reproduce.

“What we can see within the euthanasia records and live release records is that we see a lot more cats going back out to the field and a lot less being euthanized in shelters,” Hawes said.

Returning cats to where they were found can be controversial, especially for local residents who do not want cats living around their homes or businesses. Hawes said residents may complain about large groups of unsterilized cats, and behavior like fighting and spraying. Sterilization can reduce many of those behaviors, she said.

Cats available for adoption stay monitored by Faithful Friends Pet Rescue and Rehoming at PetSmart. (Sara Chujfi/WUFT News)

However, removing all of the cats from one area can create another problem. If food and shelter are still available, new, unsterilized cats can move into the area and restart the cycle.

“When it comes to spaying and neutering, that is the most humane and the most reasonable way of getting that population under control,” she said.

Access to TNR services can present another challenge. Hawes said transportation, cost and awareness can prevent people from bringing community cats in for sterilization.

Operation Catnip is developing a volunteer program to help with trapping and transportation, as the organization understands many people do not have access to reliable transportation or are unable to trap cats themselves.

Operation Catnip has also developed other options for cats that cannot return to where they were found. Its Working Cat Program places cats that may not be suitable for traditional adoption in locations such as farms, barns and businesses. A Critical Care Program also provides any additional treatment for community cats that arrive with injuries or medical problems.

Miss Patches, one of the cats cared for at Operation Catnip, is part of the Critical Care Program. “Every single office has a cat,” Hawes said, adding that staff work to find the best care for each animal that comes through their doors.

This issue also resonates with Gainesville residents who have taken it upon themselves to adopt cats of their own. Olivia Caruso, who adopted a cat while attending school at the University of Florida, said adoption appealed to her because of the number of cats she saw in local shelters needing homes.

A community cat sits near bowls of food left outside of local Gainesville business, Ziba De Beaute in Gainesville, Fla. on Sept. 22, 2026. (Sara Chujfi/WUFT News)

“I think I just wanted to provide a loving home for them versus one at Petco that definitely would get adopted,” she said.

Owning a cat has also changed the way she views the cats she sees around outdoors.

“My cat gets all his basic needs like food and water from me and lives like a king, but these cats out in the wild don’t have that luxury,” she said.

Caruso supports sterilization as a way to control the outdoor cat population, especially because bringing every community cat into a shelter would create other problems.

“These cats have found ways to live in the wild, so trying to make them domestic is a challenge itself, " she said. “Another challenge is shelter capacity.”

For Operation Catnip, the long-term goal is not necessarily to find a home for every outdoor cat. Instead, its approach focuses on preventing more cats from being born while finding the best possible alternatives for those that cannot stay where they are.