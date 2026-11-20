A Bradford County High School teacher died Friday after suffering a heart attack while on campus, the school district said.

Robbie Best was a beloved teacher and volleyball coach at the high school. Friday morning, just as the school day started, district officials alerted parents of a shelter in place because of a medical emergency involving a teacher.

An hour later, students were told they could leave or have parents pick them up. Around the same time, the district announced Best had died.

Best was a well known member of the community, teaching at the high school for more than a decade. A volunteer ministry leader, he made an impact as a former middle school volleyball coach. The school board issued a statement about his passing on Facebook.

Best died hours before the school was set to be out for Thanksgiving break. District leaders said when they return to campus, school counselors will be available to anyone who may need support.