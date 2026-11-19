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Bryce Turgeon never thought he’d be a costume design educator. He’d been around art his whole life, having learned to sew from his textile-worker grandma, and he spent years on Broadway producing for shows like “Here Lies Love.”

But after Broadway burnout, he designed a show at a high school where his friend worked. There, he said watching students have their “lightbulb moments” was very rewarding.

Now a first-year costume design graduate student at the University of Florida, Turgeon, 36, sees that reward every day, helping undergraduate students get hands-on experience in production for shows like “Agbedidi.”

“The human centeredness of [the job] is what makes it really good,” he said.

And it’s clear the School of Theater and Dance’s costume shop — while in production for the upcoming dance show “Agbedidi” — fully embodied that people-first philosophy.

Through vigorous stitching and sewing, and a looming deadline, the students at the shop showed evident adoration for one another, joking, singing and gossiping across their classroom with an exuding familiarity. The shop generally oozes creativity, fun and care, all amplified when even supervisors like Turgeon appear to be a part of the younger crew’s inside jokes.

But the rarity of a student-run costume shop seemed like business as usual to everyone.

Joseph Musgrove, the costume shop manager, said the shop supports between three to four shows each semester. Usually, one is a dance show. For each, graduate students are assigned either a designer or assistant role while undergraduates take on either costume building, alterations or wardrobe oversight.

Student involvement is a mandate in the curriculum, and classes like production and performance assisting contribute anywhere from 10 to 14 students to each production. Accounting for all participating classes, Musgrove estimated around 20 to 36 students are involved in every show.

Its dance production this semester, “Agbedidi,” is a yearly UF dance production blending traditional African dance and contemporary styles, and it will run from Nov. 19-22.

In the weeks leading up to “Agbedidi,” Turgeon said two-hour concept meetings were held once a week with the show’s director, Rujeko Dumbutshena, so they could share visions, ideas and sketches before the costume-making process was set off.

Turgeon, as the main costume designer for the show, had two weeks from the first gathering to prepare the final design presentation. Once it was approved, the costume shop got a green light.

Bryce Turgeon and Joseph Musgrove, the costume shop manager, talking over an “Agbedidi” clothing item in the costume shop. (Maria Arruda/WUFT News)

For the graduate students, that looked like working 20 hours a week, though not always in the shop. Turgeon and his assistant designer Amber Law, a 27-year-old third-year costume design graduate student, said when in the shop, they simply look at the costume rack to see what needs to be done.

Law, who divides her time between production workshop and costume designing, said she dedicates between 12 and 13 hours a week to the costume shop, where she does preparatory work for the undergraduate students. Even if it’s just pinning hems, Law prepares the basics so when students come in, they can start right away.

To her, the teaching environment is what makes UF’s student-run department special, and she really appreciates the educational theater experience.

At times, professional theater is very cut throat, she said, but in the costume shop, they take time to grow and support one another’s creations.

“I like that there’s room to breathe a little and fumble or make mistakes or just learn in general,” she said.

In her eyes, the “Agbedidi” process is unlike any other, and the show is specifically unique because of how organic African dance appears.

“The everyday person isn’t always thinking about what else can be done with dance, and I think that’s what makes it so special,” she said.

The performance’s singularity was also a point of distinction for Turgeon, who pointed out the costume design process is different because “Agbedidi” dancers wear the final pieces in week-of rehearsals. In other shows, costumes aren’t worn until show day.

After around four weeks of building and fittings, come “Agbedidi” tech rehearsals, Turgeon said the designers and shop workers need to be prepared to adjust any grievances raised.

But undergraduate students like Beth MacLean undergo preparations all year for the situation, Turgeon said, as basic skills such as sewing are taught at the semester’s commencement.

MacLean, a 65-year-old theater production junior specializing in costume design, has waited almost four decades to return to school. As part of her practicum curricular, MacLean works in the costume shop for all productions showcased by the School of Theater and Dance.

“I’ve known for a very long time that this is what I want to go into, so I’m very excited to be here,” she said.

Though having grown up around costumes and sewing, MacLean said UF has taught her the skills to build garments on a professional level. For “Agbedidi,” she constructed various, colorful raffia skirts and belts to drape the dancers’ hips.

MacLean emphasized the many moving parts in a costume production process, saying audiences often see the final product without acknowledging the hours of work poured in.

For her, watching the costumes go from two dimensional concepts to three dimensional “pieces of art” is unbeatable.

“I find [it] very fascinating,” she said. “The process of it is fantastic.”

MacLean hasn’t seen an “Agbedidi” performance yet, but she said she can’t wait.

“I’ve seen the renderings, and I’ve seen the bits and pieces, so for it to all come together and be on stage, I’m very excited about that,” she said.

Bryce Turgeon and Kalyssa Speth, the assistant costume shop manager, in a costume fitting for one of the “Agbedidi” dancers in the School of Theater and Dance’s fitting room. (Maria Arruda/WUFT News)

And once on stage, Turgeon said the costume shop’s role is regimented in the absence of emergencies and understudies. Then, he measures the shop’s success not by the product but by how students perceive their own work.

From his perspective, it doesn’t matter whether a costume is perfect if its creator takes pride in their role. Though there will always be hard and challenging moments, Turgeon said he wouldn’t want the costume shop students to reflect on the experience negatively.

“I only just hope they take away pride in what they did, or that they get to see something they worked on on stage, and it looks really great,” he said.

