The University of Florida held an inauguration for Stuart Bell on Wednesday. The ceremony was a formality; Bell has been president since July 1.

The Phillips Center auditorium was packed. On the stage, a fleet of dignitaries, including the governor, members of the Board of Trustees and the chair, Mori Hosseini.

"He is a man of integrity. In the few months he has been at UF, he has brought energy to the university, made important leadership appointments, and begun the process of developing a strategic plan," Hosseini said of Bell.

Bell was dressed in full orange and blue presidential regalia for the installation ceremony. Past presidents Kent Fuchs and Ben Sasse placed the Chain of Office around Bell's neck. It features a medallion with the university seal.

"Higher education has been my career. It has been both a purpose and a joy. I'm often heard saying, 'I have the best job in the world,' and I believe that," Bell said.

Bell said he wants to be of service to both students and faculty, which he’ll do as the 14th president of the University of Florida.