Every Wednesday, stories are shared in the calm of the library floor. The audience — dogs.

The Alachua County Library District offers a Read with a Dog program where elementary-aged children, age 6 to 11, can practice reading aloud to certified therapy dogs to build reading skills and confidence, according to their website.

Children can practice reading aloud to a therapy dog at several library branches across the county, including the Alachua Branch, Cone Park Branch, Headquarters Library, High Springs Branch, Waldo Branch and more.

Rebel Schaefer, first-grader and regular attendee, said she prefers reading to the dogs over an adult or teacher because it makes her feel more comfortable.

Schaefer enjoys reading with Yogi, a four-year-old mini goldendoodle. According to her, reading with the dogs and her friends is her favorite part of the Wednesday event.

Rebel Schaefer, first-grader and Read With a Dog program attendee. (Sara Dhorasoo/WUFT News)

A 2024 report conducted by the Hillsborough Education Foundation notes that nearly half of Florida third graders were not reading at grade level. The foundation identifies limited education funding, socioeconomic disparities and unequal access to early childhood education as factors that can affect children's literacy development.

Between 2022 and 2025, Florida faced the largest decline in average reading scores among 35 states in a 2026 study conducted by Harvard and Stanford researchers. The study also found that the average Florida student performed more than half a grade level below their 2022 reading performance.

The 2026 report also noted concerns about early reliance on technology and fewer teachers trained in reading instruction.

Donna Larvenz, a 70-year-old retired legal secretary and Yogi’s owner, said she started attending the county’s Read with a Dog program with her therapy dog three years ago.

“I wanted to do something that made me feel good with my extra time, so when I got Yogi, I could see that he had good qualities to be a therapy dog because he is so calm,” she said. “They all love to pet Yogi, and he loves them. It’s just a fun thing to do.”

Larvenz said the most exciting aspect of going to the events is getting to see the children grow and improve their reading skills.

“I really like kids, and I love to see their excitement about reading a book to him. A lot of times, they choose books about dogs, and that’s always fun,” she said. “I enjoy being with my dog out and helping people.”

Child reading a book with therapy dog Yogi, at an Alachua Branch Read With a Dog session. (Sara Dhorasoo/WUFT News)

In 2013, Holly Lane, a UF professor and director of the UF Literacy Institute, along with Shannon Zavada, a special education teacher, released a study about canine-assisted reading programs called “When Reading Gets Ruff.”

The article demonstrates how canine-assisted reading programs show promise as an innovative method for engaging reluctant readers and motivating them to practice.

The article reviews research in which children participating in canine-assisted reading programs showed improvements in reading fluency. One study reported a 12% increase in fluency among third graders, while another found a 30% increase among homeschooled children who read to a dog weekly for 10 weeks.

Dogs can provide a nonjudgmental audience that helps children feel more comfortable practicing reading aloud, explained Lane and Zavada.

Lane said children may struggle with reading due to limited exposure to effective instruction, conversations that build language skills as well as opportunities to learn how letters and sounds connect.

“When you struggle with something and somebody sees you do it, it makes you feel bad,” she said. “But with a dog, a dog's gonna love you no matter what you do, no matter how you read.”

Struggling in reading at an early age can translate into bigger challenges in later years, she added. Reading difficulties can also affect students’ progress in other subjects, making it harder to keep up with classmates in areas such as social studies and science.

“The outcomes for kids who struggle to learn to read can be devastating for a lifetime,” she said. “You tend to be less likely to be able to get into college, less likely to get a good job — not impossible, but less likely.”

Lane said closing literacy gaps requires giving teachers the tools and curricula needed for effective instruction. However, Florida’s teacher shortage can leave some educators entering the profession with limited preparation, she explained.

In recent years, studies have shown that children are spending less time with books as screens, scrolling and other non-educational activities are competing for their attention.

“It's certainly not going to teach a child how to read,” Lane said. “But it gives a child an opportunity to read in a very positive and enjoyable way.”

Establishing a favorable relationship with reading through positive experiences can only benefit children as they develop their literacy skills.

Child reading a book with therapy dog Annie, at an Alachua Branch Read With a Dog session. (Sara Dhorasoo/WUFT News)

Adriana Rodriguez, a youth librarian at the Alachua Branch, said the improvement is noticeable across sessions.

“From week to week, you can actually see the progress in real time,” Rodriguez said. “They get more confident. They pick up bigger books. They’re unafraid to ask questions.”

She said the program has increased to two therapy dogs because of its popularity. Rodriguez added that she has received positive feedback from parents saying they have noticed their children’s improved reading skills.

“The kids can read to them without any judgement, no looming pairs of eyes over them,” she said. “It’s really a beneficial program to have here.”

Zakara Skerrette, United Way of North Central Florida’s ReadingPals’ coordinator, said the biggest challenge children face when developing their reading skills is their confidence level.

“They're really bright and they're really smart, and they have so much potential, but they never really have somebody who can consistently show up and, you know, work with them one- on-one to help them out so that they could get better,” she said.

ReadingPals serves over 140 children, from pre-K to third grade, across several daycares, early learning centers, elementary schools and preschools in Alachua County, who are below grade level and struggle with basic reading foundations such as letter recognition, letter-sound correspondence, grammar and spelling.

Skerrette said she noticed a lot of factors outside the classroom that can contribute to a child falling behind in reading.

Low literacy rates are often tied to broader challenges families face, including the rising cost of child care and limited support for parents and teachers, she said. Addressing those issues is essential to helping children develop stronger literacy skills.

“I think the literacy issue isn't just this random issue that popped up out of nowhere,” she said. “I think more parents need support.”