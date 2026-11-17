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A fire forced Outreach Thrift Store out of its Northwest Sixth Street location in April, but it took just one month for the Gainesville business to find a new home and reopen its doors.

For 38 years, Outreach Thrift Store has operated with a mission to provide affordable clothing to Gainesville residents. After a fire destroyed its former location, that mission faced an unexpected challenge.

The family-owned business originally began as an outreach program for women and children, providing them with clothing at no cost. As the need for clothing grew, the family began hiring employees and pricing items to sustain its operations.

Today, the store operates on Northwest 13th Street, where it continues to serve Gainesville residents while partnering with local nonprofit organizations to provide free clothing to people in need.

"Our goal is always and always will be to provide good used clothing to the residents of Gainesville and the greater Gainesville area," owner Isaac Vellekamp said.

Vellekamp said proceeds from store purchases allow Outreach Thrift to partner with organizations, including Veterans Affairs, the Department of Children and Families, Meridian and Peaceful Paths. Through those partnerships, individuals and families can receive clothing at no cost.

The store's mission faced an unexpected challenge in the spring when a fire destroyed its former location on Northwest Sixth Street, where it had operated for 14 years.

Fall trinkets line a shelf inside Outreach Thrift Store in Gainesville. (Reagan Bresnahan/WUFT News)

With no place to operate and limited resources to pay employees, Vellekamp’s thrift store faced an uncertain future.

But support from the Gainesville community helped Outreach Thrift reopen at its current location just one month after the fire.

Local churches and businesses donated to help the store recover. Gainesville resident Angela Willis also organized a GoFundMe campaign that raised approximately $1,500.

For longtime customer Katrina Moffatt, the store's reopening meant the return of a familiar place in the community.

Moffatt, a Gainesville resident for more than 14 years and mother of six, said her children grew up visiting the store's former location.

"I have six children, and all my kids remember going to the other thrift store growing up and looking for things," Moffatt said. "Not necessarily even clothes or things that we would need, but just something fun, something new."

Moffatt said she continues to visit the store for different reasons, including finding items to donate to Operation Christmas Child.

She said she has watched the store rebuild its inventory and make room for more merchandise since reopening.

A sign displays prices in the window of Outreach Thrift Store in Gainesville. (Reagan Bresnahan/WUFT News)

"I came here when they first opened this shop and it was slim pickings, but they have made room for things and are continuing to rebuild," Moffatt said.

The relationship between Outreach Thrift and its customers is one Vellekamp said has developed over generations.

Some shoppers who visited the store as children now bring their own children, he said.

Vellekamp said he also hopes to keep the business in the family for generations to come. His family originally started the store and eventually passed it on to him. His son and future daughter-in-law have expressed interest in taking over the business.

Beyond affordability, Vellekamp said thrifting offers an opportunity to keep usable clothing and other items out of landfills.

For shoppers who have continued to support the business, the store's reopening represents more than the return of a place to shop.

Vellekamp said customers have expressed relief at finding the store again, particularly because of its affordable prices.

"They're like, 'Oh my God, thank God you guys are here because we can't afford to go anywhere else,'" Vellekamp said.

As Outreach Thrift continues rebuilding, Vellekamp said it remains rooted in the same mission that brought his family into the business 38 years ago: providing affordable clothing and helping people in the Gainesville community.