Courtesy: University of Florida Dr. Stuart Bell is the 14th president of the University of Florida, effective July 1, 2026.

Stuart Bell will be sworn in as the University of Florida's president Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony will be held at the Phillips Center for the Performing Arts — just off Hull Road and Southwest 34th Street. Bell will become UF's 14th president. His inauguration will be the 10th in UF's history. It will include remarks from dignitaries like the Governor and the Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Then, the Chain of Office will be placed around Bell's neck. It's engraved with the names and service years of past presidents and features a medallion with UF's seal and a 1.3 carat diamond. Bell will then give his inaugural address which outlines his vision for the university.

The swearing in will conclude with singing the UF Alma Matter. Afterward there'll be a celebration at the UF Cultural Plaza.