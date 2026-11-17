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As families across Gainesville prepare for the holiday season, Trinity United Methodist Church is organizing an effort to help ensure that more than 1,200 households have food on the table for Thanksgiving.

The church’s annual Thanksgiving basket initiative will bring together volunteers to pack food for 1,222 families, representing 5,025 individuals across the community. The packing event is scheduled for Wednesday. Local partner organizations will pick up the completed packages the following day for distribution to families.

The Rev. Marisa Gertz, the church’s pastor of care and discipleship, said the impact of the program isn’t just the food itself.

“It’s so much more than a bag of food,” Gertz said. “It’s compassion. It’s care. It’s hope in a tangible form.”

The initiative, which has been running for more than 20 years, provides families with ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Each package includes canned green beans and corn, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, gravy and brownie mix. Families can also choose to receive either a turkey or a $15 gift card.

This year’s effort includes 682 turkeys and 540 gift cards.

Trinity organizes three different package sizes based on household size: small bags for one or two people, medium bags for three to six people and large bags for households of seven or more.

Cans of green beans lined up on a table ready to be distributed to families. (Catherine Chapman / WUFT News)

The church partners with 36 local organizations, including Gainesville Community Ministries, Catholic Charities and Partnership for Strong Families, to distribute the food. Those organizations identify families through their existing relationships with clients to pick up the packages from the church.

“We acknowledge that there are already so many amazing ministries and nonprofit organizations that are doing phenomenal work, and our role is to come alongside them,” Gertz said.

Trinity took over the initiative after the Alachua County Volunteer Center closed in 2007. The program has since become a longstanding tradition for the church, relying on donations from congregation members and volunteers to gather supplies.

The church also runs a “Tote Turkey” initiative, encouraging congregation members to buy the turkeys for the baskets.

The Rev. Dr. Mark Charles, locally known as Pastor Charlie, said the initiative reflects the church’s commitment to responding to immediate needs in the community.

“When there are neighbors who are hungry, churches have a wonderful habit of showing up to provide food,” Charles said.

While the Thanksgiving initiative provides a holiday meal for thousands of people, church leaders said the need for food assistance in Gainesville extends beyond the holiday.

Gertz said Trinity has seen a significant increase in the number of people seeking food assistance through its mobile food pantry over the past year. The church operates the pantry three times a month in partnership with Bread of the Mighty, a Gainesville-based food bank. It serves residents at its Northwest campus, Celebration United Methodist Church and the Majestic Oaks apartment complex.

“What we have seen over the last year is a drastic increase of people who are needing provision, needing food—and good, fresh food at that,” Gertz said.

The pastors attributed the growing need in part to the rising cost of living and housing challenges affecting locals.

The Alachua County Commission identified affordable housing as a critical issue in 2024, citing significant increases in rents, home prices and interest rates. As housing and expenses continue to take up a larger share of budgets, families may have less money for groceries.

According to Bread of the Mighty, there are over 42,600 people who suffer food insecurity in Alachua County.

Charles said there will always be a part of the community that is struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table, and seasonal meals only add to the cost.

The church’s basket initiative is one way to have “compassion for that need,” Charles said. “Who wants to exclude anyone from a Thanksgiving meal?”

Last year’s packing event drew the largest number of volunteers from the congregation that Gertz had seen. Volunteers formed a line extending from the packing tables almost to the door, with children working alongside older adults to assemble the food packages.

“It’s a beautiful intergenerational opportunity that means so much for the kids who are packing, as well as the adults who are helping them pack, and we all get to do the work together and to meet a need together,” Gertz said.

The church welcomes volunteers from outside its congregation to participate in this event, as well as in any of its other initiatives.

Other seasonal giving opportunities throughout the fall and winter include candy donations for Fall Fest, gifts for children through the guardian ad litem program and a Christmas Eve offering that goes entirely to a partner organization.

“Anything that we do here at Trinity is open to the community. We are excited when people say yes in any capacity to come and participate,” Gertz said.