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Early Tuesday afternoon, senior citizens from around North Central Florida came to the High Springs Civic Center. Thanksgiving tablecloths lined the tables, faux leaves decorated the front door and festive music played as people filtered in, took their seats and chatted idly. The event was to begin at noon, but people began arriving far before then.

Every year, Deeper Purpose Community Church & Outreach Ministries Inc. hosts a holiday banquet for senior citizens. While the event takes place in High Springs, seniors from all surrounding cities and counties are welcome to take part in the festivities.

“We have Gainesville residents, we have Branford residents,” said Staci Clemons, one of the event’s main organizers. “I have some [from] Trenton, and then, of course, High Springs and Alachua. They’re coming from all over. It’s amazing. They look forward to it every year.”

Clemons said the banquet began about three years ago and has taken place annually ever since. This year, around 20 to 25 volunteers helped with the event.

Volunteers help set up the civic center for the meal, and donors contribute toward the cost of food, she said.

Tajhanae White said this was her first time volunteering at the annual senior Thanksgiving banquet, but not her first time helping out at a senior event.

“I believe in serving the community and the seniors, and just not making them feel left out,” White said. “Just always including them as well with every event we have.”

Another volunteer, Katheryn Rohlman, also emphasized the importance of including senior citizens in community events.

“Some of them don’t have family, so this is a great event to kind of bring everybody together, and they can meet other people in the community as well,” Rohlman said.

Both White and Rohlman agreed on what they hoped senior citizens would take away from the event: love and gratitude.

“Everybody deserves to feel like they have a place, especially during the holidays,” Rohlman said. “Unfortunately, some of the elders are forgotten about.”

Adam Joy, pastor of Deeper Purpose Community Church, was tasked with leading the prayer portion of the event, and he blessed the meal and shared words of gratitude.

The menu included steamed chicken and ham. Some piled macaroni and cheese or vegetables on their plates, and many came back for dessert, which consisted of an array of cakes, cookies and other baked goods. As they ate, laughed and spoke, attendees also had the option to play games, such as a large word search displayed on the wall.

“We always set up for a hundred [people], and I believe by the time the food is ready to go, we’ll have every seat filled,” Clemons said before the event began.

According to a 2023 U.S. Census Bureau survey, an estimated 27% of adults ages 65 or older live alone. Clemons said many seniors in the High Springs area live alone or with a spouse of similar age.

Marilyn Barnes, a senior resident from the city of Alachua, attended the banquet for a second consecutive year. For her, Thanksgiving is about getting together with others, talking about life and sharing things to be grateful for.

When asked how celebrating Thanksgiving has changed for her as she grew older, her answer was simple.

“I don’t think we celebrate different,” she said. “I think everybody wants to celebrate the same way.”

