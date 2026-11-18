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Alachua County commissioners swore in a new colleague, picked new leaders and collectively faced the hard budgetary choices ahead in two meetings Tuesday.

Tina Certain took the District 2 seat during a Tuesday morning swearing-in ceremony after Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler stepped away last week. Re-elected Commissioner Ken Cornell was sworn in alongside her.

At a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, the commission unanimously elected Commissioner Anna Prizzia, the outgoing vice chair, as chair. It also unanimously elected Commissioner Mary Alford as vice chair.

The changes come two weeks after the Nov. 3 election and as local governments prepare for budget cuts tied to Amendment 3, the property tax measure voters approved. They also come as the state-appointed GRU Authority board returns to five members for the first time since June 2025.

With ratepayers facing some of the state's highest utility costs, commissioners are publicly navigating the fallout from state interventions, mounting local debt and the financial squeeze on residents.

Gainesville commissioners are already dealing with their own version of that squeeze. At an Oct. 22 policy meeting, Commissioner Bryan Eastman pushed back against state legislation that would eliminate some GRU water and wastewater surcharges for customers outside Gainesville. According to him, it would cost the city roughly $7 million in gross revenue through 2030, leaving a bigger financial burden on city residents.

“This would be a massive change of a rate shift to city ratepayers,” Eastman said. “And so I think the responsibility is to just encourage the GRU Authority to make sure that they’re pursuing every available option they have before pursuing this. It looks to me like they’re sort of jumping straight to an outcome here, which is that we’re going to raise these rates on everybody.”

In support of sending the GRU Authority a letter to evaluate their options before applying these surcharges, Eastman said the attempt would be “advocating for our ratepayers inside of the city of Gainesville.”

The earlier loss of GRU’s transfers to the city’s general fund also pushed the commission to raise property taxes in 2025 to pay for basic services.

Before adjourning, commissioners unanimously, though with some hesitation, approved Alford’s motion to give $5,000 to Family Promise, an organization dedicated to tackling homeless families. In response to Certain’s questions about the allocation, Alford said it would help the nonprofit cover rent for a space sheltering people.

Cornell supported the motion because of the urgent need, but warned against making a habit of approving funding on the fly ahead of Amendment 3, saying future requests should go through county staff.

“I’m going to reluctantly support this because I don’t want to be doing any budgeting from the dais on commission comments,” he said. “I don't want to get into a habit; I want to refer this kind of stuff to staff to bring back to us, but I understand the urgent need, and I'll support it this time, but I just kind of want to make a blanket statement as we kick off.”

After the officer vote, Cornell received an honorary plaque for his 2025-26 term. He told his four fellow Democrats on the board that they won’t always agree but speak as one board, and said the coming months will test that.

“You heard my comments about Amendment 3. We’re gonna have some heated debates in the coming months; I can see us getting after it,” he said. “What I will never question is how each one of you love this community, and I know where your heart is, and we’ll come up with a good compromise on whatever we decide.”

Cornell restated his commitment to the promises he made during his reelection campaign.

“I’ve said it before: I will keep the people first. That’s where my priority’s gonna be,” he said. “I’m going to make decisions based on what the community told me in this election.”

Prizzia said she expects a difficult year.

“I’m not looking forward to this year because I know we’re going to have to make a lot of really, really hard decisions,” she said, “but I also know that our community will be here to help us make those decisions.”

Certain closed the subject and said how the most testing times are yet to come.

“I think the following year’s going to be the hard year,” she said. “I was thinking myself that we would rise to the occasion and we would be a county that would be a leader in this fight.”

In an interview after the meeting, Certain said she ran for the county commission because students’ well-being was shaped by problems that the school board couldn’t address. She said her priorities on the commission will be secure housing, transportation, economic opportunity and a clean environment.

She said she plans to work with her former School Board colleagues across the state as the amendment takes effect, drawing on her time as president of the Florida School Boards Association.

With over 23 years of government accounting experience, she said she wants to ensure tax dollars go toward “meeting needs and improving the lives of the citizens of our community.”

“My priority with Amendment 3 passing is to prioritize people,” Certain said, “and to ensure that the tax dollars that we have are directed at meeting and improving the lives of the citizens of our community.”

