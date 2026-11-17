Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler stepped away from her district 2 seat last week. She made the announcement on a social media account.

Wheeler has served as the district 2 representative for the past eight years. After being reelected in 2022, she said she wouldn't run for a third term. In a Facebook post she said that it's been an honor to serve the district and the county.

Before entering local government, she spent 22 years as a public school teacher. She also spent eight years working with different water conservation groups across Florida. She said she was advocating for Florida's rivers and springs.

Outside of local government, she is married to Dr. Paul Wheeler.

According to Florida Senate rules, Tina Certain will take over at the start of the next County Commission meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17.